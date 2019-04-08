×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 Shocking things that can happen on the RAW after WrestleMania 35

Vatsal Rathod
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.07K   //    08 Apr 2019, 23:57 IST

What surprises can we get on the RAW after WrestleMania?
What surprises can we get on the RAW after WrestleMania?

WrestleMania 35 is done and dusted as we witnessed the 35th edition of The Showcase of Immortals live from the Metlife Stadium last night. Least to say, WrestleMania 35 was one of the better WrestleManias in recent times.

A lot of fan-favourites came out on top and became a part of history by coming out victorious in their respective matches at the grandest stage of them all.

With the culmination of WrestleMania, WWE is all set to move ahead to the new beginning and start a new year in their programming. The RAW after WrestleMania is considered to be one of the best RAWs of the whole year. Major debuts, shocking returns, amazing segments and what not! Also, the crowd is usually red hot throughout the night, making it an amazing experience for everyone involved.

In this article, let's take a look at the 5 Shocking things that can happen on the RAW after WrestleMania that will have a huge impact on the WWE programming for the coming months.

#5 Brock Lesnar quits WWE

What next for the Beast Incarnate?
What next for the Beast Incarnate?

WrestleMania 35 opened with a match that many expected to be the semi-main event of the evening. The Beast Brock Lesnar came out saying if he is not main-eventing, then he does not want to wait anymore. Hence, The Universal Championship match opened the show.

What initially started as a rag-doll throwing game for Lesnar before the bell rang later turned into an under-three-minute squash by Seth Rollins who finally succeeded to slay the Beast. With this, the Universal Championship is back on RAW and we are sure that Rollins will do justice to the title and make it valuable.

But what about The Beast? He did face a pretty embarrassing loss at 'Mania last night, and surely won't be in a good mood. Will he show up at the RAW after 'Mania and address his future?

One major shocker that he and Paul Heyman can give us is The Beast saying goodbye to WWE and leaving for the Octagon. Heyman did mention in his promo before the match at 'Mania that Lesnar plans to spend his time in Las Vegas, indicating that a UFC stint for the Beast might be in the making.

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw Undisputed Era Brock Lesnar The Undertaker
Vatsal Rathod
ANALYST
5 things that should happen on the Raw after WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
5 Superstars Who Could Retire Batista
RELATED STORY
5 Final dream opponents for The Shield in WWE
RELATED STORY
5 of the most anticipated WWE matches of WrestleMania 35 weekend
RELATED STORY
3 NXT call-ups that could happen after NXT TakeOver: New York
RELATED STORY
9 WWE Superstars who could win their first main roster title in 2019
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who could be the next Dean Ambrose 
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why NXT TakeOver: New York will be better than WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
5 NXT Superstars who could join WWE's main roster after WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
NXT TakeOver New York: 3 shocking moments from the event (April 5, 2019)
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us