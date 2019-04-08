5 Shocking things that can happen on the RAW after WrestleMania 35

What surprises can we get on the RAW after WrestleMania?

WrestleMania 35 is done and dusted as we witnessed the 35th edition of The Showcase of Immortals live from the Metlife Stadium last night. Least to say, WrestleMania 35 was one of the better WrestleManias in recent times.

A lot of fan-favourites came out on top and became a part of history by coming out victorious in their respective matches at the grandest stage of them all.

With the culmination of WrestleMania, WWE is all set to move ahead to the new beginning and start a new year in their programming. The RAW after WrestleMania is considered to be one of the best RAWs of the whole year. Major debuts, shocking returns, amazing segments and what not! Also, the crowd is usually red hot throughout the night, making it an amazing experience for everyone involved.

In this article, let's take a look at the 5 Shocking things that can happen on the RAW after WrestleMania that will have a huge impact on the WWE programming for the coming months.

#5 Brock Lesnar quits WWE

What next for the Beast Incarnate?

WrestleMania 35 opened with a match that many expected to be the semi-main event of the evening. The Beast Brock Lesnar came out saying if he is not main-eventing, then he does not want to wait anymore. Hence, The Universal Championship match opened the show.

What initially started as a rag-doll throwing game for Lesnar before the bell rang later turned into an under-three-minute squash by Seth Rollins who finally succeeded to slay the Beast. With this, the Universal Championship is back on RAW and we are sure that Rollins will do justice to the title and make it valuable.

But what about The Beast? He did face a pretty embarrassing loss at 'Mania last night, and surely won't be in a good mood. Will he show up at the RAW after 'Mania and address his future?

One major shocker that he and Paul Heyman can give us is The Beast saying goodbye to WWE and leaving for the Octagon. Heyman did mention in his promo before the match at 'Mania that Lesnar plans to spend his time in Las Vegas, indicating that a UFC stint for the Beast might be in the making.

