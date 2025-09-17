5 Shocking WWE title changes Triple H can book in the remainder of 2025

WWE is gearing up for the Wrestlepalooza Premium Live Event, set to take place this Saturday in Indianapolis. While this year has been a mixed bag so far, several exciting storylines are currently in progress, and they have the potential to turn things around for the Stamford-based promotion.With major events lined up in the next few months, the Triple H-led creative team could book several title changes that could shock fans. In this listicle, we will look at five WWE championships that could change hands in the remaining months of 2025:#5. The United States ChampionshipSami Zayn won the United States Championship for the first time in his career by defeating Solo Sikoa on the go-home episode of SmackDown ahead of Clash in Paris last month. The Canadian has vowed to be a fighting champion and has decided to host the US Title Open Challenge every week after John Cena gave him the green light to do so.The Franchise Player was Zayn's first challenger, but their match ended in a no-contest after Brock Lesnar interfered and attacked both competitors. The Underdog from The Underground successfully defended his title against Rey Fenix on last week's episode of the Friday night show.Since the US Championship will be defended frequently, The Game could shock fans and have Sami Zayn dethroned on an episode of SmackDown before 2025 ends.#4. The Intercontinental ChampionshipDominik Mysterio currently reigns as the Intercontinental Champion, having won the title at WrestleMania 41. &quot;Dirty&quot; Dom has managed to evade the threat posed by AJ Styles, but after what happened on this week's RAW, it appears that the 28-year-old may have an uphill task ahead of him in the coming weeks.Rusev confronted the self-proclaimed King of the Luchadors backstage and declared his intentions to win the IC Championship. Moreover, Finn Balor has withdrawn his support from Mysterio after a disagreement over the newly crowned AAA Mega Champion's growing alliance with El Grande Americano.Therefore, Mysterio may find himself in a vulnerable position during his potential Intercontinental Championship defense against The Bulgarian Brute and could end up losing his title before 2025 comes to a close.#3. The Women's World ChampionshipNaomi vacated the Women's World Championship on the August 18 episode of Monday Night RAW due to pregnancy, leading to the cancellation of her scheduled title defense against Stephanie Vaquer at Clash in Paris. The Dark Angel had earned her title shot by winning a 20-woman Battle Royal at Evolution 2025.Now, Vaquer will receive her opportunity at Wrestlepalooza, where she will battle IYO SKY for the vacant Women's World Championship. La Primera has taken WWE by storm since arriving, and SKY has been one of the most reliable and consistent performers in the company.Both superstars are more than deserving of holding the title, but only one will walk out of Indianapolis with the gold. It will be interesting to see who The Game crowns as the new Women's World Champion this Saturday.#2. Tiffany Stratton's reign as WWE Women's Champion may end soonTiffany Stratton is currently the longest-reigning champion in the Stamford-based promotion, having won the WWE Women's Championship on the January 3 episode of SmackDown by cashing in her MITB contract. However, The Buff Barbie's title reign may end abruptly after what happened on last week's SmackDown.Stratton defended her championship against Jade Cargill on last week's SmackDown, where she reportedly suffered an injury. The 26-year-old was ruled out of her scheduled bout at NXT Homecoming, where she was slated to team up with Stephanie Vaquer and Rhea Ripley to take on Fatal Influence in a six-woman tag team match.If Stratton's injury turns out to be severe, she may have to vacate her gold, leading to a new WWE Women's Champion being crowned soon.#1. Cody Rhodes may shockingly get dethroned as Undisputed WWE ChampionCody Rhodes embarked on his second reign as the Undisputed WWE Champion after defeating John Cena at SummerSlam 2025. The first challenger to step up to The American Nightmare is Drew McIntyre, who viciously attacked Rhodes on the post-SummerSlam episode of SmackDown, putting him on the shelf for weeks.The bitter rivals will now collide at Wrestlepalooza for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Since the Indianapolis event will mark the Stamford-based promotion's streaming debut on ESPN, the Triple H-led creative team could book a shocking title change and have McIntyre dethrone Rhodes to kick off the partnership on a high note.