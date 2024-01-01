5 stars who can headline the WWE Hall of Fame 2024

The annual WWE Hall of Fame ceremony is a way for fans to see their favorite wrestling legends get honored for their legacy and immortalized.

This year's Hall of Fame takes place on April 5, 2024, at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, during WrestleMania weekend. While no inductees have been announced yet, several legends could headline the event.

For this list, we will look at five wrestling legends who could headline the WWE Hall of Fame 2024.

#5. Bray Wyatt shockingly passed away last year

Bray Wyatt's passing shocked the wrestling world. The superstar returned to the company in October 2022 and only had one televised match on WWE. He passed away in August last year due to a heart attack, and fans have immediately pitched his name to the Hall of Fame.

The Eater of Worlds was one of the most interesting characters of WWE in history. Wyatt was aligned with Uncle Howdy before his exit. He portrayed The Fiend, hosted The Firefly Funhouse, led The Wyatt Family, and much more. He didn't need a championship to be important since his character was enough.

#4. Paul Heyman's legacy began in Philadelphia

Paul Heyman is one of the most influential names in wrestling history. Despite not being an in-ring performer, his contributions to the sport were seen in the people he managed.

Over the past three years, Heyman has been a Special Counsel and the Wiseman to Roman Reigns and the entirety of The Bloodline. In the past, Paul E has managed Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, Kurt Angle, and many more. There's no better place to honor him than the city where it all started.

WWE Hall of Fame 2024 will occur at the Wells Fargo Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It was the home of ECW, Paul's former wrestling promotion, from 1993 until 2001.

#3. Batista was supposed to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame four years ago

One star who proceeded to Hollywood after their time in wrestling was Batista, who excelled in both fields. The Animal was one of the most dominant and entertaining characters in WWE, and the same thing has resonated in his characters for his films.

Batista retired in 2019 after facing Triple H at WrestleMania 35 and was set for a Hall of Fame induction the following year. However, due to COVID-19, the ceremony was postponed, and he chose to be inducted at a later date. His movie obligations caused his appearances at the ceremony to be postponed.

#2. The Rock deserves to be in the WWE Hall of Fame

One of the wrestling legends that has inspired current top stars, changed the landscape of the sport, and continues to electrify the fans is Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. While he is no longer working full-time due to his Hollywood obligations, this may be the best time to be inducted while his schedule is still free.

The Rock returned to WWE in September 2023 on an episode of SmackDown and delivered a People's Elbow to Austin Theory.

The Brahma Bull is one of the most popular and successful names in the world, not just in wrestling. Although his time in the company as a full-time performer is short, the amount of accomplishments he gained, the people he entertained, and the exciting matches he delivered are uncountable.

#1. Chyna could finally have her well-earned singles Hall of Fame induction

Although Chyna is already part of the Hall of Fame, it was as a member of D-Generation X. Fans have been wanting to see one of the most influential and legendary female wrestlers have her spot. However, due to her time as an adult performer, she couldn't be considered. However, times and management have changed.

It was recently reported that Triple H will have full control of this year's WWE Hall of Fame ceremony. With this in mind, he could finally consider adding Chyna as a singles competitor.

The Game has previously shown that despite personal issues, he is willing to do what's best for business. This was most recently seen by rehiring CM Punk.

