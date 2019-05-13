×
5 Superstars Triple H will push once Vince McMahon steps down

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.40K   //    13 May 2019, 12:43 IST

Triple H and the McMahon family
Triple H and the McMahon family

Triple H has had an incredible and decorated Hall of Fame career by this point. He came into WWE in the mid-90s and was given the gimmick of a French aristocrat. More than two decades later, he is the Executive Vice President of WWE, and is all set to take over the company from his father-in-law at some point in the near future.

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon have ambitious goals when it comes to WWE's future. They want to turn it into a major franchise and a legit global phenomenon. Over the past several years, Triple H has taken the helm in NXT and has turned it into the best brand on WWE TV.

He has helped a string of Superstars rise to the top of NXT's ranks and make their way to the main roster. With Vince McMahon still in-charge of the big leagues, not every Triple H project becomes a success. But this might change for good once he takes over from Vince.

Here are 5 Superstars who will be pushed by The Game once he takes over WWE.

Also read: 4 WWE Superstars who made career-ending mistakes

#5. Walter

Walter in action
Walter in action

At NXT TakeOver: New York during WrestleMania weekend, Walter defeated Pete Dunne to win the NXT United Kingdom Championship for the first time ever. The loss ended Dunne's 685-day reign as champion.

Walter made his NXT UK debut earlier this year, and proceeded to challenge Pete Dunne for the top title. Triple H is well aware of the fact that Australia could turn into a huge market for WWE in the near future.

The WWE show at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) last year saw 70,000 fans flock in to see the action unfold. WWE's Buddy Murphy and The IIconics were incredibly well received at the show - all three being from the isolated continent. Walter, with his sheer size and exceptional wrestling skills, will be a major part of Triple H's plans to cater to the Australian market.

WWE Raw Triple H Vince McMahon WWE Points To Note WWE Little Known Facts WWE What If
