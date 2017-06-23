5 Superstars who can be the next face of the WWE

Who is best suited to take over from John Cena?

23 Jun 2017

Is the new face of the WWE going to be Phenomenal?

John Cena has been the face of the WWE for well over a decade now. He has carried them through the end of the Ruthless Aggression Era, the entire PG Era, and has played a significant role in the New Era as it is being called these days.

But, his influence in the world of professional wrestling is slowly waning as he drifts more towards mainstream audiences with his movies and talk show appearances. It appears that the winds of change are blowing and the WWE will soon need a new for the company.

But, who exactly is up to the task of replacing someone like John Cena? After all, he has lived up the reputation of those who were the face of the WWE before him. He has taken his place alongside legends such as Stone Cold Steve Austin and Hulk Hogan. Which Superstar can today claim to be able to reach those same dizzying heights?

Well, that’s what we’re here to analyse. So, without any further ado, here is our list of 5 superstars who can be the next face of the WWE:

#5 Roman Reigns

Reigns seems destined to be next face of the WWE – for better or for worse

Let’s get the obvious one out of the way, shall we? Roman Reigns is very much being groomed to be the next big face of the WWE once John Cena is truly done with professional wrestling. We all know that and have soundly rejected the idea. But, what if there was a way to make this work?

If the company actually gives into the demands of the WWE Universe and turns Roman heel, there is very much a chance to make him into the ultimate babyface as they’ve been trying to do. A solid heel run where he gets over with the fans and an eventual babyface turn will ensure that The Big Dog is welcomed back into the good guy camp with open arms.

Whether the WWE will go ahead and pull the trigger on this idea, though, is another matter altogether.

