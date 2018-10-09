5 Superstars who got kicked out of the locker room

The WWE locker room is a united front. They have to be when travelling on the road together night after night, for years.

With each Superstar sharing a common goal of entertaining the fans, there is sure to be a sense of comradery to the group, as everyone there knows the toil that being a WWE Superstar can take.

However, on occasion, egos boil over, tensions begin to flare, and Superstars are ejected from their special spot in the group.

Here are five Superstars who got kicked out of the WWE locker room, and what they did to deserve it.

#1 The Hardyz

Matt and Jeff returned to WWE at WrestleMania 33.

When Matt and Jeff Hardy debuted in WWE, they claim to have never drunk alcohol.

But that quickly changed, from a mix of wanting to fit in, and peer pressure, notably by Bradshaw.

It was the same Bradshaw who threw them out of the locker room after they had apparently disrespected Kane, by sitting in his seats during a plane ride.

After a session in wrestler's court (with JBL prosecuting) the Hardyz were found guilty and were made to buy a lot of beer for the roster.

They were also made to do several chores to make up for their actions, but not chores to help Kane, but to help Bradshaw instead.

