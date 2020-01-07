5 Superstars who should win the men's 2020 Royal Rumble match

Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe

The Royal Rumble match at the PPV of the same name is possibly one of the most exciting matches in WWE each year. The match can push winners to superstardom and give them a shot at a top title at WrestleMania.

WWE usually teases the potential winner of the Royal Rumble match in the weeks leading up to the show by pushing a certain star and getting the fans behind him. But, this year, WWE have kept its cards close to its chest, which probably means that a left-field choice could win the Rumble, or that WWE want to shock the WWE Universe.

Let's take a look at 5 Superstars who should win the men's 2020 Royal Rumble match:

#5 Samoa Joe

It's a pity that Samoa Joe has not won a top title in the WWE, despite being phenomenal in the ring and on the mic. The Samoan Submission Machine has only been involved in one serious feud for a top WWE title, which happened when he was on SmackDown and feuded with AJ Styles.

But, 2020 is when WWE changes this. Joe deserves to be top of the card, even more so now that he is a babyface on RAW. The RAW Superstar has teamed up with Kevin Owens to feud with AOP and Seth Rollins on the Red brand, but it's Brock Lesnar that he should be feuding with later this year at WrestleMania 36.

We have seen Joe and Lesnar in the ring before, albeit very briefly, back in 2017. That feud left a lot to be desired in the rivalry betwen the two big men, and Joe winning this year's men's Royal Rumble match will help WWE revisit that feud. With Lesnar also added to the men's Royal Rumble match, WWE could maybe begin the rivalry right at the show.

