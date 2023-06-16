5 Surprises that could happen on SmackDown

WWE SmackDown has been enjoying immense popularity in recent times. The brand in blue has consistently delivered great shows, and the major credit goes to the talented superstars. From mind-boggling matches to thrilling promos, the Friday Night Show seems to be the home of entertainment.

And as the WWE approaches Money in the Bank, the blue brand is turning on the heat. This week on SmackDown, fans can again expect to be treated to an epic show.

From the return of Roman Reigns to Jey Uso making his decision, a lot will be revealed this week on SmackDown. However, there are also possibilities of surprises. Below, we will look at the top five surprises that could happen at the blue brand this week.

#5. Bray Wyatt makes his return to SmackDown

Bray Wyatt during a promo.

Since disappearing in the middle of a feud with Bobby Lashley, Bray Wyatt has been a no-show in recent months. Reportedly, a health concern has kept him away from action. However, per reports, the 36-year-old is now cleared to return to action.

The WWE, too, seems keen to bring back Bray Wyatt. While a return to feud with Bobbly Lashley once again was the plan, the promotion will also look at other possibilities.

Whatever the storyline may be, a return for Bray Wyatt seems imminent. After all, the former champion has also reportedly been given a writer. If he returns on SmackDown, expect the wrestler to receive a huge pop.

#4. Sheamus faces Austin Theory for the United States Championship

When SmackDown's last episode for the month of May aired, The Brawling Brutes were defeated by Austin Theory and Pretty Deadly. Leading up to this match, Sheamus was also a victim of mockery by Theory.

Somehow, it felt that the duo disregarded each other, and it won't be a surprise to see a feud between them. In fact, for all we know, after successfully defending his US Title against Jey Uso, Theory might again have to defend it against Sheamus.

#3. Bianca Belair faces Charlotte in the No. 1 Contender match

When Asuka was presented with the WWE Women's Championship last week, many were happy for her. However, the one who left disappointed was Bianca Belair. Not only did she lose her title, but Charlotte Flair returned to SmackDown last week and confronted Asuka.

In her promo, Charlotte Flair clearly made her ambitions to fight for Asuka's title clear. This is bad news for Bianca Belair, and she voiced her frustration to Adam Pearce.

With no development or update on the issue, it won't be a surprise to see Charlotte Flair face Bianca Belair in a match to become the No. 1 contender for Asuka's title at Money in the Bank. If this match happens, fans will be treated to an epic contest regardless of who wins.

#2. Bobby Lashley returns to reunite with Hurt Business

Since losing at the tournament for the World Heavyweight Championship, Bobby Lashley has been absent from wrestling. While he is not injured, The All Mighty's disappearance raises many questions.

However, this week at SmackDown, fans might finally get their answers. Many reports suggest that Bobby Lashley will appear on this week's SmackDown. While it is unclear with whom Lashley will feud, it is reported that Lashley might join MVP, and the Hurt Business will reunite.

#1. Roman Reigns returns with a surprise guest

Roman Reigns is backstage.

The story revolving around The Bloodline gets crazier each day. With Jey Uso yet to make a decision, things have become interesting. While it is confirmed that Roman Reigns will appear on SmackDown this week, reports suggest that the Undisputed Champion could turn babyface.

If this is true, it won't be a surprise to see Reigns bring Rikishi or Jacob Fatu along with him. While Rikishi has constantly teased a return through his tweets, Fatu spoke about wanting to join The Bloodline.

For those who don't know, Jacob Fatu is the cousin of Roman Reigns and The Usos. If he returns to the ring with Reigns, it will surely excite the WWE Universe.

