5 surprises that could happen on WWE RAW – Seth Rollins in trouble, Cody Rhodes’ surprise response

WWE RAW has been consistently delivering high-quality shows in their last few episodes. The anticipation for the upcoming edition of RAW has grown among fans who are excited about further developments on the road to SummerSlam 2023. Tonight's episode is expected to bring new twists and turns to the ongoing storylines.

Tonight's edition of WWE RAW is set to take place at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. The show is expected to feature various highly anticipated segments and matches. With that being said, let's predict five surprises that could happen on tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW.

#5. Cody Rhodes demands a stipulation on WWE RAW

Cody Rhodes is set to give a response to Brock Lesnar.

The company has announced that Cody Rhodes will be appearing on the show to respond to the brutal beatdown from Brock Lesnar. A rubber match between Lesnar & Rhodes has already been announced, but there are rumors of this match having a stipulation.

On tonight's edition of the red brand, the American Nightmare could demand a stipulation for their third clash at SummerSlam 2023. Earlier, there were rumors of a bull rope match. It will be interesting to see how Cody Rhodes responds and whether he will demand a stipulation for the Biggest Party of the Summer.

#4. Gunther could destroy Drew McIntyre on WWE RAW

Drew McIntyre vs. Gunther is rumored for SummerSlam 2023.

Another high-profile segment that is announced for tonight's edition of the red brand is a face-to-face confrontation between Drew McIntyre and Gunther. Last week, after defeating Matt Riddle, The Ring General issued a warning to the Scottish Warrior. There are already rumors of their clash at SummerSlam 2023.

However, fans could be surprised as Gunther might manhandle Drew McIntyre with the help of Imperium on Monday Night RAW. Since McIntyre's return, he's usually been able to overcome the Imperium leader. However, this possible twist will eventually help the company generate hype for their SummerSlam clash, as the question remains whether McIntyre can dethrone him or not.

#3. Shinsuke Nakamura might attack Tommaso Ciampa & Bronson Reed

Shinsuke Nakamura is a former Royal Rumble winner in WWE.

Shinsuke Nakamura wrestled Bronson Reed last week on RAW, and the match resulted in a disqualification when Tommaso Ciampa attacked Reed. However, this week, it has been announced that Ciampa will face Bronson Reed in a singles bout. Moreover, this match might result in another disqualification, as the King of Strong Style could attack both stars.

After losing last week, Nakamura retaliated by attacking Ciampa. There are reports that Nakamura's character will be 'edgier' moving forward. Indeed, this surprise attack from the Shinsuke could set up a triple-threat feud for SummerSlam 2023.

#2. Becky Lynch fails to get another match against Trish Stratus WWE RAW

Becky Lynch vs. Zoey Stark is set for tonight's RAW.

On tonight's WWE RAW, Becky Lynch is set to have an opportunity to face Trish Stratus in the near future. However, before this possible rematch, Lynch has to defeat Zoey Stark on RAW. This condition was set by the WWE Hall of Famer on the previous episode of the red brand.

It seems like the company is planning for their rematch at SummerSlam 2023. However, another twist might come in their storyline with Lynch picking up a loss against Zoey Stark. The unexpected loss by Lynch could generate major attention from fans ahead of Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus' rematch at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

#1. Damian Priest tries to cash in during contract signing on WWE RAW

SummerSlam contract signing on tonight's RAW.

Seth Rollins & Finn Balor are also set to be part of a contract signing for their rematch at SummerSlam 2023. However, during the contract signing, Damian Priest could try to cash in his MITB briefcase. This unexpected cash-in during the contract signing could turn into another unsuccessful attempt, as Balor could prevent it.

The possible reason Balor could stop Priest from cashing in on RAW may be due to his desire to take revenge on the Visionary. This could lead to rising tensions among the members of The Judgment Day once again.