5 surprises that could happen on WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown has been delivering high-quality shows, captivating fans, which resulted in increased viewership. The anticipation for SmackDown has grown among fans who are excited about the further development of current storylines. Tonight's episode is expected to bring new twists and turns to the ongoing storylines.

In the previous episode of the Blue brand, Jey Uso seemingly issued a challenge to Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Championship. However, Reigns is yet to respond to his cousin. Another significant match scheduled for tonight is the WWE Women's Championship bout, with Asuka defending her title against Bianca Belair.

Now, let's delve into five potential surprises that could unfold in tonight's episode of SmackDown.

#5. Bobby Lashley returns to SmackDown

Bobby Lashley has been absent from WWE television since the May 12, 2023, episode of SmackDown. However, he recently competed in a match against Baron Corbin at WWE Sunday Stunner on June 25, 2023. With SummerSlam 2023 approaching, many fans are anticipating the return of Lashley to the blue brand.

Bobby Lashley is a former WWE Champion.

Lashley's potential return to SmackDown could generate significant excitement among fans. Even the company had been advertising his appearance on its official website for tonight's episode.

It remains to be seen whether Lashley will make his comeback on tonight's edition or not. There is a possibility that he could wrestle in a dark match after the show.

#4. Grayson Waller calls out Stone Cold Steve Austin

Grayson Waller had been involved in notable segments in recent weeks. It includes interactions with John Cena at Money in the Bank and a "Waller effect" moment with Edge. There have been reports suggesting that Stone Cold Steve Austin could make a return to WWE to elevate Waller's status in the company.

Stone Cold last time wrestled at Wrestlemania 38.

It is possible that Grayson Waller could call out Stone Cold on tonight's episode of SmackDown. As we are on the Road to SummerSlam and a confrontation with The Texas Rattle Snake could generate significant buzz for the upcoming event.

#3. La Knight's SummerSlam opponent tease

LA Knight has been gaining a tremendous amount of popularity among fans. A recent off-air segment of Knight garnered significant attention on social media. During that segment, Knight attacked Hit Row, and the crowd chanted his name, highlighting his growing popularity as the self-proclaimed Megastar.

La Knight is currently working on the blue brand.

As we approach SummerSlam 2023, it is likely that LA Knight's plans for the event will start to unfold soon. There is speculation among fans regarding who his opponent might be, with Bray Wyatt being mentioned as a possible contender.

It remains to be seen how Knight's storyline will develop and who he will ultimately face at the Biggest Party of Summer.

#2. Charlotte Flair attacks Bianca Belair & Asuka

Asuka is scheduled to defend her WWE Women's Championship against Bianca Belair on tonight's episode of the blue brand. However, this match could potentially be interrupted by The Queen.

The EST also retaliated against Charlotte Flair and Asuka on the June 30, 2023, episode. Later on, Belair demanded a championship rematch against Asuka, which was announced for tonight's show. There is a possibility that Flair could seek revenge and make her presence felt by attacking Belair.

The ongoing feud between the three competitors suggests a potential triple-threat match at SummerSlam 2023.

#1. Paul Heyman accepts Jey Uso's challenge

The former Undisputed Tag Team Champion had issued a challenge to Roman Reigns for a singles match at SummerSlam PLE. Tonight's edition of the show may see The Tribal Chief finally respond to that challenge. However, the schedule of Roman Reigns indicates that he will be absent from tonight's episode.

lt leads to the speculation that Paul Heyman might accept the challenge on Reigns' behalf. The potential confrontation between Jey Uso and Heyman could serve as a message from the Undisputed Champion. It will be interesting to witness the developments that unfold in the ongoing Bloodline saga on tonight's episode.