5 surprises that could take place on SmackDown (July 28, 2023)

WWE SmackDown has been delivering high-quality shows on the road to SummerSlam 2023, resulting in increased viewership for the blue brand. Fans are excited about tonight's episode, anticipating further developments in the current storylines as we approach the Biggest Party of the Summer.

In the previous episode, the company announced a Tribal Combat match between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso. Additionally, Rey Mysterio qualified for the United States Championship Invitational Match finals against his fellow LWO member, Santos Escobar.

Talking about tonight's show, some high-profile segments & matches have already been announced. With that being said, let's explore the five potential surprises that could take place on tonight's edition of SmackDown.

#5. LA Knight announces his SummerSlam plans on tonight's SmackDown

LA Knight lost the opportunity to get closer to becoming the next United States Champion last week, as he failed to secure a victory in the Invitational match. As of now, there have been no announcements regarding the plans for the self-proclaimed megastar for SummerSlam 2023. However, it is highly likely that on tonight's episode, the company could finally reveal LA Knight's plans.

According to reports, Knight is set to be involved in a segment on tonight's edition, which will eventually lead to his match at SummerSlam 2023. Fans have been waiting for this announcement for a while, and it seems like the wait will finally come to an end on tonight's show.

#4. Bobby Lashley could wrestle his first match on SmackDown

Bobby Lashley has only been involved in backstage segments since his return to the blue brand. However, there is a possibility that he could finally wrestle in his first match since his return. The likely reason behind Lashley competing on tonight's show is to set up his feud for SummerSlam.

It will be interesting to see if Lashley wrestles tonight and what role The Street Profits will play in his match as The All Mighty had potentially teased an alliance with them.

#3. Santos Escobar turns heel & attacks Rey Mysterio

The finals of the US title Invitational match is set between Santos Escobar and Rey Mysterio for tonight's show. However, the fans could witness a shock in this match if Escobar betrays Rey Mysterio if case he loses. Currently, both Escobar and Rey Mysterio are members of the LWO faction.

Despite this, the company could use Santos Escobar's frustration over a loss to turn heel once again, leading to a full-fledged rivalry against the legendary Rey Mysterio.

#2. Dominik Mysterio has another title defense on SmackDown

Last week, Dominik Mysterio defended his NXT North American Championship against Butch on SmackDown. However, fans could witness another surprise, as Dirty Dom might defend his title again on tonight's SmackDown.

The possible reason behind this could be that the company is using Dominik Mysterio to break the record for the most title defenses of the NXT North American Championship, which currently belongs to Wes Lee. The Judgment Day member has already defended his title twice in less than a week.

#1. Samoan Family surprise appearance on SmackDown

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso are all set to face each other in a Tribal Combat Match at SummerSlam 2023. This match was announced by the company last week after Jey Uso tore their SummerSlam match contract and challenged The Tribal Chief to the Samoan traditional match. Both Roman Reigns and Jey Uso are already scheduled to appear on tonight's show.

This opens up the possibility of a surprise appearance from the Samoan family members Afa & Sika. Their potential reason for appearing could be to hype the Tribal Combat match and possibly officially announce the rules for the unique contest.

An appearance from Afa & Sika could add an emotional touch to the ongoing Bloodline Saga, enhancing the storyline and creating more anticipation for the Tribal Combat match at SummerSlam.

