5 Surprises That Could Happen in WWE This Month

This could be a very exciting month, if booked right

It's impossible to dispute the fact that things have picked up in WWE following SummerSlam, undoubtedly for the better. There is a brand new Universal Champion, a new RAW Women's Champion, a new SmackDown Women's Champion and new Tag Team Champions too. The product is the freshest it's been in ages. How will September compare to the last few weeks?

I have the utmost confidence that WWE could certainly book a fantastic September for fans of sports entertainment. I'm sure they have big plans afoot with Hell in a Cell in the immediate horizon. What plans does WWE have in place to entice us to tune in every week?

I have a feeling that one or more of the events mentioned here could transpire next month. And each of them could shake the product up significantly.

#5 Kurt Angle returns to take out Baron Corbin

Is it time for Angle to return as a wrestler, to the ring?

It must be said that Kurt Angle did a commendable job as General Manager during his tenure on WWE's flagship Monday Night brand. Unfortunately, he was sent on a vacation by his superior, Stephanie McMahon. The rumour right now is that he is training for a big return to the ring, possibly to face Baron Corbin.

I would be completely on board for Angle to return in this particular role. Angle remains one of the best in the business, as he proved when he teamed up with Ronda Rousey to take on Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. It would also give Baron Corbin a chance to work with a legend.

We all know how much Kurt Angle is itching to get back in the ring, judging from just how much he loves the business. I am sure fans are equally on board to see him return to action.

