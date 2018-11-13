×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

5 Surprises that might happen next month in WWE

Kevin Cooper
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.18K   //    13 Nov 2018, 01:55 IST

Will Drew McIntyre will get a chance to lay his hands on WWE Universal Championship
Will Drew McIntyre will get a chance to lay his hands on WWE Universal Championship

This month in WWE we've seen a few surprises including, Seth Rollins losing the Raw Tag-Team Titles to AOP, The Miz, and Daniel Bryan becoming the co-captains of team blue for this year's Survivor Series, and the heel turn of Shane McMahon at WWE Crown Jewel PPV.

And now as we've already come halfway through this month, so it's time to predict some more things that we might see happening next month in WWE. So, today in the feature let's take a look at those surprises, including new rivalries, some title changes and a few more swerves that could possibly take place next month.

#5 Andràde Cien Almas becomes new the United States Champion

Almas may very well face Nakamura for the title next month at WWE TLC PPV
Almas may very well face Nakamura for the title next month at WWE TLC PPV

So far Shinsuke Nakamura reign as the United States Champion has been the most underwhelming reign in the recent history of WWE. Since winning the title Nakamura and his title have been barely put up on notice.

Also, now his upcoming match is against the Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins this Sunday at WWE Survivor Series PPV. And I guess, his match against the red-hot Rollins will certainly give him some momentum that he has lost so far.

While now speaking of Andràde Cien Almas, since his call-up to the main roster he has shined like a champion and has proven himself very well, though being put up in a tough spot.

Thus far on the main roster, Almas has been a part of some quite notable feuds such against Rusev, Sin Cara and many more, but he has never fought someone like Shinsuke Nakamura. So, I guess we might see these two men fighting over United States Championship sooner rather than later.

And I guess Almas may very well face Nakamura for the title next month at WWE TLC PPV. And if he finds a way to defeat the Rockstar then who knows we might see a new United States Champion. Since the title isn't not doing any benefit to Nakamura.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw Drew McIntyre Dean Ambrose
Kevin Cooper
ANALYST
A 17-year-old college student who is so passionate about Pro-Wrestling that he wants to pursue a career in it. And he's writing on Sportskeeda so he could finance his training. If you think reading these articles are worth your time then press the follow button.
5 Surprises That Could Happen in WWE Next Month
RELATED STORY
5 Surprises That Could Happen in WWE This Month
RELATED STORY
5 surprises which could happen in WWE during the month of...
RELATED STORY
5 Surprises That Could Happen On RAW This Week
RELATED STORY
5 Major surprises that could happen next month 
RELATED STORY
5 Surprises That Could Happen on The RAW Before WWE Super...
RELATED STORY
5 surprises which could happen in WWE after Crown Jewel
RELATED STORY
7 Bonkers Surprises From RAW We'd Never Have Guessed...
RELATED STORY
5 things which could possibly happen on WWE TV in November
RELATED STORY
5 Surprises That Could Happen on the RAW Before Extreme...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us