5 Surprises that might happen next month in WWE

Will Drew McIntyre will get a chance to lay his hands on WWE Universal Championship

This month in WWE we've seen a few surprises including, Seth Rollins losing the Raw Tag-Team Titles to AOP, The Miz, and Daniel Bryan becoming the co-captains of team blue for this year's Survivor Series, and the heel turn of Shane McMahon at WWE Crown Jewel PPV.

And now as we've already come halfway through this month, so it's time to predict some more things that we might see happening next month in WWE. So, today in the feature let's take a look at those surprises, including new rivalries, some title changes and a few more swerves that could possibly take place next month.

#5 Andràde Cien Almas becomes new the United States Champion

Almas may very well face Nakamura for the title next month at WWE TLC PPV

So far Shinsuke Nakamura reign as the United States Champion has been the most underwhelming reign in the recent history of WWE. Since winning the title Nakamura and his title have been barely put up on notice.

Also, now his upcoming match is against the Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins this Sunday at WWE Survivor Series PPV. And I guess, his match against the red-hot Rollins will certainly give him some momentum that he has lost so far.

While now speaking of Andràde Cien Almas, since his call-up to the main roster he has shined like a champion and has proven himself very well, though being put up in a tough spot.

Thus far on the main roster, Almas has been a part of some quite notable feuds such against Rusev, Sin Cara and many more, but he has never fought someone like Shinsuke Nakamura. So, I guess we might see these two men fighting over United States Championship sooner rather than later.

And I guess Almas may very well face Nakamura for the title next month at WWE TLC PPV. And if he finds a way to defeat the Rockstar then who knows we might see a new United States Champion. Since the title isn't not doing any benefit to Nakamura.

