5 surprising names who wrestled more WWE matches than Roman Reigns in 2023

Roman Reigns has retained his status as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion in 2023, but not as the company's workhorse. While he may be the biggest star in the company today, fans only saw him in action several times.

The Tribal Chief has only wrestled 11 matches this year. This includes seven appearances on Premium Live Events, while the other four are house shows. Due to this low number, it's no wonder that several stars are several numbers ahead of him. However, some are more surprising than others.

For this list, we will look at five WWE stars who have wrestled more matches than Roman Reigns in 2023.

#5. NXT star Gable Steveson

One star that has an uncertain future in the Stamford-based promotion is Gable Steveson. Fans have only seen him a handful of times in NXT, even less as a competitor. Still, he has performed more than The Tribal Chief.

Steveson signed a WWE contract in 2021 but only began appearing on the NXT roster in 2023. He had his first match at the Great American Bash in July, which ended in a no-contest. That remained his only televised match to this day, but he has wrestled 11 times during house shows from September until December. With this in mind, he is ahead by one match against Roman Reigns.

#4. NXT star Arianna Grace

Another NXT star fans haven't seen is Arianna Grace, the daughter of wrestling legend Santino Marella. The 28-year-old had other business outside of wrestling but was also sidelined with an injury.

Arianna signed with WWE in 2022 and began wrestling for the developmental brand months later. However, her momentum was derailed in October of that year after a torn ACL. She joined the Miss Universe Canada pageant early this year and landed in the top 20.

She returned to in-ring action in September this year but unfortunately suffered another injury. Before being sidelined with an injury, she wrestled 13 matches.

#3. Former WWE RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey

One of the superstars that isn't a fan favorite is Ronda Rousey. However, the former UFC Champion left the company in the middle of the year.

Ronda's last performance in WWE was in August at SummerSlam. She lost to her former partner, Shayna Baszler, in an MMA rules match. She was absent from the spotlight for two months and surprisingly appeared in other promotions like ROH and Lucha VaVoom.

From February until November this year, The Baddest Woman on the Planet has wrestled 17 times. While three took place outside the Stamford-based promotion, eight were televised from WWE, while six were house shows.

#2. RAW star Odyssey Jones

It may not look like it, but Odyssey Jones has wrestled double the amounts that Roman Reigns wrestled this year with 22 matches.

Although Jones wrestled in televised matches for NXT, Level Up, and Main Event, some fans may still not be that familiar with him as he mainly only wrestles in the shows mentioned above. He is officially under the RAW brand, but recent reports suggest there were pitches for him to join Bobby Lashley's faction with The Street Profits on SmackDown.

#1. RAW star Dexter Lumis

Dexter Lumis was one of the superstars Triple H brought back last year when he became in charge. However, he wasn't utilized as much as others.

Fans have not seen Dexter Lumis in action since May of this year. Before his absence, he mainly wrestled on Main Event. Recent reports suggest that his absence is not related to an injury but due to the lack of creative plans for him. Despite the months-long absence, he is still a couple of numbers ahead of The Tribal Chief. From January until May this year, Lumis has wrestled 18 matches.

