5 Things that could happen on SmackDown following SummerSlam 

At SummerSlam 2023, SmackDown stars were in full force as they put in some brilliant performances. From LA Knight winning the Slim Jim Battle Royal to Roman Reigns defeating Jey Uso in Tribal Combat, The Biggest Party of the Summer was memorable for superstars on the blue brand.

Hence, the upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown will be interesting to watch. While it will mark the continuation of old rivalries, the blue brand could also witness new feuds this week. Overall, SmackDown after SummerSlam is expected to be interesting for various reasons.

In this article, we look at five possible things that could happen on SmackDown after SummerSlam:

#5. Bayley gets a haircut on SmackDown

Among the few mistakes Bayley has made in her career, one is to pick the wrong fight against Shotzi. Ever since the Damage CTRL member cut some of Shotzi's hair a few weeks ago, life, in general, has been difficult for The Role Model.

While Shotzi would cut promos through video packages that would leave Bayley scared, last week, she appeared live and attacked the 34-year-old.

Considering the attack that took place, there is a chance that just like Shotzi, Bayley too might lose some of her hair on SmackDown this week. This could lead to a big-time rivalry between the two and set up a potential match for a PLE like Payback or Fastlane.

#4. Sheamus attacks LA Knight

Based on recent results, one could say WWE has begun the push LA Knight was supposed to receive. From winning on SmackDown last week to winning the Battle Royal at SummerSlam, Knight couldn't have been experiencing a better time on the blue brand. However, these results in the last week have come at the expense of Sheamus.

Last Friday, Knight defeated Sheamus in a singles match. Later in the week, the duo were the final two superstars remaining in the Battle Royal, and Knight eliminated the Irish star.

This could lead to Sheamus being enraged and launching a potential attack on LA Knight. The potential attack from The Brawling Brutes leader could also lead to him becoming a proper heel on the show.

#3. Santos Escobar defeats Austin Theory for the US Championship

US Champion Austin Theory was a part of the Slim Jim SummerSlam Battle Royal. While Theory started strong, he was eventually eliminated by LWO member Santos Escobar. The elimination came as a surprise to many since Theory was expected to be in the ring for a longer duration.

While Theory being eliminated by Escobar was not talked about later, it could be WWE's way of hinting that the promotion is looking to give the LWO member a push by beating Austin Theory for his US Championship.

In recent times, Theory's title reign has received a lot of criticism from WWE fans. Many believe that his reign is dry, which makes it seem as if the title has lost relevance. Hence, it won't be shocking to see Escobar defeat Theory considering they will face each other this week.

#2. Jimmy Uso calls for backup against Jey Uso

SummerSlam 2023 witnessed one of the most shocking moments of the year when Jimmy Uso turned his back on Jey Uso to cost him the match against Roman Reigns.

Naturally, this attack is not expected to be a one-time affair, and the duo will continue their rivalry on SmackDown this week.

It won't be a surprise to see Jimmy try and bring in some backup to face Jey Uso. While the possibility of Rikishi returning increases, there is also a chance that Tamina could make her return on television by helping Jimmy in his feud against Jey.

#1. Solo Sikoa attacks Roman Reigns

Leading up to SummerSlam, on many occasions, it felt as if Solo Sikoa was close to turning his back on Roman Reigns.

At SummerSlam, once again, it felt as if The Enforcer would finally turn his back since he reacted aggressively against Reigns after the latter speared him by accident.

While attacking Sikoa was not something The Tribal Chief intended to do, the former was left enraged by it. Hence, it won't be a surprise to see Sikoa attack Reigns and potentially side with Jey or continue his quest as an individual competitor.

