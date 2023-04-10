5 things that could happen on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW (April 10, 2023) 

WWE RAW after WrestleMania 39 saw Brock Lesnar turn heel and lay waste to Cody Rhodes. Also on the show, Matt Riddle made his spectacular return to WWE.

While the show had its highs and lows, it arguably failed to live up to the expectations of fans. The Stamford-based company will look to bounce back when the upcoming episode of WWE RAW airs live from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle on April 10, 2023.

The company has announced that Becky Lynch and Lita will defend their Women's Tag Team Championships against Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan. Furthermore, Matt Riddle will take on The Miz in singles action.

On that note, here are five things that could happen on the show.

#5. Bronson Reed attacks Bobby Lashley on WWE RAW

The previous episode of WWE RAW saw Bronson Reed and Bobby Lashley get involved in a heated backstage exchange. The All Mighty challenged the former NXT superstar to a match, but Reed refused.

Given how things unfolded between the two, it seems WWE has laid down the breadcrumbs for a potential feud between the two powerhouses. With Bray Wyatt reportedly not returning for a while, the creative team could have Lashley engage in a feud with Reed.

The former NXT North American Champion could attack Lashley on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW to kick off an exciting feud.

#4. Bad Bunny and Rey Mysterio hit back at Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest

On the previous episode of WWE's flagship show, Dominik Mysterio made his presence felt during Rey Mysterio's match to cost him a win. Following that, ex-con Dom and Damian Priest attacked Bad Bunny, who was at ringside.

Given how things unfolded last week, the Puerto Rican rapper may join forces with Rey to hit back at Judgment Day. Bad Bunny and the Hall of Famer could lay waste to Dominik and Priest to set up a potential match at WWE Backlash 2023.

#3. Matt Riddle makes easy work of The Miz

Matt Riddle made his return on the previous episode of WWE RAW. The Original Bro interrupted The Miz before laying waste to him.

The former RAW Tag Team Champion will now go one-on-one against The A-Lister on Monday night. Fans can expect Riddle to make easy work of his opponent in the match. The creative team could have The Original Bro squash The Miz to earn a quick victory.

#2. Trish Stratus turns heel

Becky Lynch and Lita will defend their Women's Tag Team Championships against Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW. However, things may not end too well for the duo in the match.

A recent report has suggested that Trish Stratus' long-awaited heel turn could finally happen on Monday night. The Hall of Famer could turn heel on her team to cost them their titles. This potential angle would then set up a mouthwatering feud between Stratus and Becky.

#1. Cody Rhodes challenges Brock Lesnar to a match at Backlash 2023

Brock Lesnar turned heel and laid waste to Cody Rhodes in the main event of RAW after WrestleMania 39. The Beast beat the living daylights out of The American Nightmare, ending the night on a shocking note.

Given the recent turn of events, it seems WWE is planning a blockbuster feud between Rhodes and The Beast Incarnate. Fans can expect The American Nightmare to show up on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW and challenge Lesnar to a potential match at Backlash 2023.

Should Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar happen at WWE Backlash 2023? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

