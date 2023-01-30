5 things that could happen on WWE RAW following Royal Rumble (January 30, 2023) 

Following an action-packed and commercially successful Royal Rumble, fans are excited for the upcoming episode of WWE RAW. Tonight's show is scheduled to air live from the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and will feature the fallout from the Royal Rumble premium live event.

While WWE hasn't announced any segments or matches for the upcoming show, fans can expect the show to feature Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley - winners of the Men's and the Women's Royal Rumble, respectively.

Several other high-profile names, such as Bobby Lashley, Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, and Becky Lynch, are also likely to be on the show. Tonight's episode will witness the start of several fresh feuds and may prove to be an exciting affair.

So without further ado, let's look at five things that could happen in the show.

#5. Becky Lynch lays waste to Damage CTRL on WWE RAW

The previous episode of WWE RAW saw Becky Lynch get brutally attacked by Damage CTRL before her Steel Cage Match against Bayley. Following that, she came face-to-face with the faction in the Women's Royal Rumble Match.

While she managed to eliminate Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, The Man failed to prevail over Bayley. The Role Model shattered her dreams of winning the whole thing by eliminating her.

Given how things unfolded, expect a fiery Lynch to hit back at the heel faction in the upcoming episode. WWE could have The Man take out the entire Damage CTRL to send a stern message to the group.

#4. Alexa Bliss finally gives in

#WWE #RoyalRumble @BiancaBelairWWE "Do you feel in charge?" ... Uncle Howdy making his presence known again after Alexa recovers from her defeat! @AlexaBliss_WWE @BiancaBelairWWE "Do you feel in charge?" ... Uncle Howdy making his presence known again after Alexa recovers from her defeat!#WWE #RoyalRumble https://t.co/ddVz4GvHZU

Alexa Bliss took on Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship at Royal Rumble 2023. However, it didn't turn out too well for Little Miss Bliss as she succumbed to defeat.

Following that, Uncle Howdy sent another message to Bliss. As you may know, the masked figure has been haunting the former women's champion for quite some time now. However, with Bliss facing a massive defeat at Rumble, she may finally give in and revert to her old and dark persona.

This could then lead to her potential reunion with Bray Wyatt on the blue brand. WWE could also introduce her as one of the characters of the FireFly Funhouse, given her feud with Beliar has seemingly reached its climax.

#3. Beth Phoenix confronts Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley prevailed over 29 other female Superstars to win the Women's Royal Rumble Match. However, she may have to go past Beth Phoenix before her bid to create history on The Show of Shows.

Phoenix made her return at the Royal Rumble and was involved in a physical confrontation with Rhea Ripley. Following that, the duo fired verbal volleys at each other on Twitter. Given how things have been unfolding, it seems a potential match between the duo is very likely.

The upcoming episode of WWE RAW could witness Ripley celebrating her huge Rumble win. However, her celebrations could be cut short by Phoenix. The duo could be involved in another exchange, laying down breadcrumbs for a potential match.

#2. Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley engage in a brawl on WWE RAW

The previous episode of WWE RAW saw Brock Lesnar return to attack Bobby Lashley, costing him the United States Championship. Following that, Lashley exacted revenge on The Beast by eliminating him from the Rumble.

Fans can expect an irate Lesnar to confront The All Mighty on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW. This could lead to a huge brawl breaking out between the rivals. Given the company seems to be planning a third encounter between the duo, this angle would set up the showdown beautifully.

#1. Seth Rollins interrupts Cody Rhodes

As you may know, Cody Rhodes won the Men's Royal Rumble. The upcoming episode could feature The American Nightmare reflecting on his victory while also sending a message to Roman Reigns.

However, he could be interrupted by Seth Rollins. Rhodes was involved in a heated feud with The Architect last year, and the duo has unfinished business. Hence, WWE could reignite the rivalry, leading to a potential fourth match between them at Elimination Chamber 2023.

Are you excited about tonight's WWE RAW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

