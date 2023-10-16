5 things The Judgment Day can do at WWE Crown Jewel 2023

The Judgment Day is currently involved in various angles and multiple storylines in the Stamford-based promotion. As of right now, the villainous faction is set to face Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso in a rematch for the Undisputed Tag Team titles on the upcoming edition of WWE RAW.

Despite this, the company hasn't disclosed any plans regarding The Judgment Day for their upcoming Premium Live event, Crown Jewel 2023. For those unaware, this year's Crown Jewel is set to take place on Saturday, November 4th, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

With that in mind, let's discuss five things the RAW faction can do at WWE's second show in Saudi Arabia this year.

#5. The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley might defend her title at Crown Jewel

One potential direction for the villainous faction might involve Rhea Ripley defending her Women's World Championship during the event.

Interactions between the Eradicator, Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, and Raquel Rodriguez on the previous edition of WWE RAW suggest the possibility of an upcoming Championship match. This also makes Crown Jewel 2023 an ideal setting for their fatal four-way showdown after a recent tease.

The Eradicator is also set to face Shayna Baszler in a non-title match on tonight's edition of WWE RAW, which is likely to set up Ripley's Crown Jewel match.

#4. Finn Balor and Damain Priest may get another rematch for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team titles

Another potential direction for the RAW faction could involve Finn Balor and Damian Priest earning another opportunity to compete for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team titles. If their upcoming match on WWE RAW ends in a cliffhanger or with an unexpected outcome, it may set the stage for a potential rematch.

Also, If The Judgment Day members manage to reclaim the gold on tonight's RAW, Crown Jewel could serve as the ideal location for a title rematch for the American Nightmare and Jey Uso.

#3. The Judgment Day may assist Drew Mcintyre at Crown Jewel

Drew McIntyre is set to compete for the World Heavyweight Championship against Seth Rollins at the upcoming Premium Live event. However, another potential direction for The Judgment Day might involve their assistance in helping the Scottish Warrior dethrone the Visionary at Crown Jewel.

Notably, McIntyre was spotted alongside Rhea Ripley backstage on the previous episode of the red brand, hinting at the possibility of The Judgment Day's involvement in the World Heavyweight Championship match.

Earlier, there were speculations about a potential heel turn for McIntyre in the company, which further fuels the idea of him aligning with the RAW faction at Crown Jewel.

#2. Damian Priest MITB cash in at Crown Jewel

Another potential involvement of The Judgment Day at Crown Jewel could be through the highly anticipated cash-in of Damian Priest's Money in the Bank contract.

In the recent edition of WWE RAW, Priest attempted to cash in his contract on Seth Rollins but was thwarted in his tracks. However, Crown Jewel might be the location where Priest finally succeeds in cashing in his contract.

The cash-in is highly likely to occur during the World Heavyweight Championship match, where Rollins will defend against McIntyre. If this scenario unfolds, it will be intriguing to see whether Priest will be able to bring the World Heavyweight Championship to the villainous faction or not.

#1. The Judgment Day could assist The Bloodline

Another potential scenario that might involve JD at Crown Jewel could be their assistance to the Bloodline.

In the past few weeks, we have witnessed several interactions between these two factions. Rhea Ripley herself offered the Samoan faction to work together in the Stamford-based Promotion, although this is yet to be approved by Roman Reigns. To gain the approval from the Tribal Chief, The Judgment Day may aid them in their matches at Crown Jewel.

Also, if Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa wrestle against Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel in a Tag Team title match, the RAW faction might cost Jey and Rhodes their titles, thus helping The Bloodline secure the championship.