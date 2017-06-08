5 things we wanted from WWE this week and what they delivered: 07th June 2017

Did the WWE's booking decisions live up to expectations after WWE Extreme Rules 2017?

by Akash Cillanki Top 5 / Top 10 08 Jun 2017, 19:03 IST

This was a week to remember for the WWE Universe

The WWE is usually known for not delivering things that the WWE Universe wants, and they end up being crucified for their booking decisions. This week, though, at WWE Extreme Rules 2017, they went against the fans’ wishes of seeing Finn Balor winning the Extreme Rules Fatal Fiveway match and were lauded for their decision.

Unexpectedly, Samoa Joe was given the victory and the honour of becoming Number 1 Contender for Brock Lesnar’s WWE Universal Championship. With one impactful decision, the company has created a dream match at Great Balls of Fire.

As Vince’s bunch of merry men rolled into town for Monday Night Raw and Smackdown Live, expectations were at an all-time high as the fans waited with baited breath to see what the company had in store for them.

Thankfully, both episodes lived up to expectations with some exquisite action. So, what exactly were we looking for from the WWE’s creative team and did we get it? Without any further do, here is our list of 5 things we wanted from the WWE this week and what they delivered for the week of 07th June 2017:

#5 What we wanted: AJ Styles winning against Dolph Ziggler; what we got: AJ Styles winning against Dolph Ziggler

Great victory for AJ

If there’s one thing to be said about the WWE, it’s that they know what a prized asset they have in AJ Styles. Every time they make a mistake with him, they immediately rectify it at the next available opportunity.

When he inexplicably lost to Chris Jericho at Wrestlemania 32, he was handed a Number 1 Contender’s spot the very next night on Raw. When he inexplicably lost to Dolph Ziggler in his home state of Georgia last week, the fans were hoping for instant retribution.

And, that’s exactly what they got as AJ picked up the victory with a beautifully executed Styles Clashing, avenging the defeat he suffered at the hands of The Showoff on last week’s episode of Smackdown Live. Good job, WWE.

Also read: 5 mistakes committed by WWE this week: 07th June 2017