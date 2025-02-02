5 Things WWE subtly told us during the Women’s Royal Rumble match

The Women’s Royal Rumble match was a thrilling opener to the premium live event, with a lot of storylines advanced within the battle royale. While Charlotte Flair won the match and will now head to WrestleMania 41, the company also gave several subtle hints for the upcoming storylines.

Here are five things fans could see in the upcoming episodes of RAW and SmackDown.

#5 AJ Lee isn’t returning anytime soon

AJ Lee was one of the biggest names many fans expected to see in this year’s Rumble. Michale Cole had teased The Black Widow’s comeback during the kickoff show of RAW’s Netflix premiere by introducing CM Punk as her husband. However, fans’ hopes were crushed when they didn’t see her walk down the ramp.

Since the Rumble saw the comeback of several other stars, including Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, it can be safely said that Lee won’t be back anytime soon. It is hard to say if her return is even in the future plans of WWE.

#4 Roxanne Perez is going to receive a massive WWE main roster push

While Charlotte Flair was the winner of this year’s Rumble, Roxanne Perez shocked everyone by securing the runner-up position. Entering at number three, The Prodigy recorded the longest-ever time spent in a Rumble match by lasting for a staggering 67 minutes and 47 seconds.

The record was previously held by Liv Morgan, who surpassed the one-hour mark for a second consecutive time this year. Considering Perez even outlasted Nia Jax, the wrestler with the highest eliminations this year, WWE seems to have big plans for The Prodigy’s main roster push.

#3 WWE is saving Becky Lynch’s return

When Nikki Bella entered Lucas Oil Stadium at number 30, alongside AJ Lee fans, Becky Lynch fans were also left surprised because The Man recently signed a new contract with WWE.

Lynch was a big favorite to win this year and secure the second Rumble victory of her career to go to WrestleMania 41. However, it seems that the company is saving her comeback for a future event. It is also possible that she could be back at the same time as The Black Widow.

#2 Chelsea Green and Piper Niven could split up soon

One of the highlights of the Women’s Royal Rumble match was the elimination of Chelsea Green. The inaugural Women’s United States Champion secured the first elimination of the night by tossing B-Fab out of the ring and also eliminated Lash Legend.

However, The Hot Mess ended up being accidentally eliminated by her friend, Piper Niven. The Scotswoman was trying to attack Naomi and Bianca Belair when the tag team champs stepped out of the way, allowing Niven to ram into Green.

Seeing how angry the Women’s US Champ was, it seems that her journey with her friend could end soon.

#1 Liv Morgan could start a feud with Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss received a huge pop when fans saw her walking down the ramp. However, Liv Morgan eliminated Bliss and ended her Rumble run pretty quickly. Moreover, she also taunted the five-time WWE Women’s Champion after securing the elimination.

This could be the company’s indication that the two women will soon enter a big feud. Moreover, if The Goddess joins The Wyatt Sicks, the eerie faction could take the fight to The Judgment Day instead of just Morgan. It would be interesting to see what lies ahead in the future of WWE’s Women’s division.

