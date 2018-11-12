×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

5 things you need to know before tonight's RAW (November 12, 2018)

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
665   //    12 Nov 2018, 20:55 IST

Enter caption

The WWE are well on the road to Survivor Series, but tonight Monday Night RAW make their last stop before the pay per view.

With the iconic pay per view just days away, tensions are high, with there even being a rumored invasion taking place from the men and women of SmackDown Live.

Last week's RAW saw an epic encounter between Drew McIntyre and Kurt Angle, as well as new RAW Tag Team Champions in the Authors of Pain.

But as we continue to Survivor Series, there are still plenty of questions that need to be answered tonight.

Here are five things you need to know for the final episode of Monday Night RAW before Survivor Series.

#5 Welcome to the Queendom

Enter caption

Tonight, the boss is back, as Monday Night RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon will return to the show, no doubt to address the controversy at Crown Jewel.

In case you missed it, at the Saudi Arabian pay per view, a rested Shane McMahon replaced the injured Miz in the World Cup finals, allowing SmackDown Live to be victorious over RAW, represented in the finals by Dolph Ziggler, who had defeated Kurt Angle and Seth Rollins to get there.

Stephanie will no doubt have some strong words for her 'Best in the World' brother, and will presumably speak about the other controversy at Crown Jewel, which saw her appointed General Manager, Baron Corbin, practically hand Brock Lesnar the vacant Universal championship in his match against Braun Strowman.

A rumoured invasion by SmackDown Live may put the squabbling siblings face to face tonight, just days away from the main show.

Expect McMahon to certainly make her voice heard tonight, and may even make an announcement or two that could shape the longest running weekly episode show in history for months to come.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw Brock Lesnar Alexa Bliss
Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Thomas is a 23-year-old wrestling fan, who started watching in 2003. He is also a Journalism graduate from Sheffield Hallam University.
5 things you need to know before tonight's RAW
RELATED STORY
5 things you need to know before tonight's RAW
RELATED STORY
4 things you need to know before tonight's RAW
RELATED STORY
5 unsatisfactory things on RAW(5 November 2018)
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW Preview: 12th November 2018
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts to Monday Night Raw (5 November 2018)
RELATED STORY
6 things you didn't know about Alexa Bliss
RELATED STORY
5 things you probably didn't know about Ronda Rousey
RELATED STORY
5 Big Things WWE Could Be Planning For Monday Night Raw...
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW Preview: 5th November 2018
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us