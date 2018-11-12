5 things you need to know before tonight's RAW (November 12, 2018)

The WWE are well on the road to Survivor Series, but tonight Monday Night RAW make their last stop before the pay per view.

With the iconic pay per view just days away, tensions are high, with there even being a rumored invasion taking place from the men and women of SmackDown Live.

Last week's RAW saw an epic encounter between Drew McIntyre and Kurt Angle, as well as new RAW Tag Team Champions in the Authors of Pain.

But as we continue to Survivor Series, there are still plenty of questions that need to be answered tonight.

Here are five things you need to know for the final episode of Monday Night RAW before Survivor Series.

#5 Welcome to the Queendom

Tonight, the boss is back, as Monday Night RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon will return to the show, no doubt to address the controversy at Crown Jewel.

In case you missed it, at the Saudi Arabian pay per view, a rested Shane McMahon replaced the injured Miz in the World Cup finals, allowing SmackDown Live to be victorious over RAW, represented in the finals by Dolph Ziggler, who had defeated Kurt Angle and Seth Rollins to get there.

Stephanie will no doubt have some strong words for her 'Best in the World' brother, and will presumably speak about the other controversy at Crown Jewel, which saw her appointed General Manager, Baron Corbin, practically hand Brock Lesnar the vacant Universal championship in his match against Braun Strowman.

A rumoured invasion by SmackDown Live may put the squabbling siblings face to face tonight, just days away from the main show.

Expect McMahon to certainly make her voice heard tonight, and may even make an announcement or two that could shape the longest running weekly episode show in history for months to come.

