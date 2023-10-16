5-time champion to confront Gunther after his title match on WWE RAW tonight? Exploring the possibility

In tonight's episode of WWE RAW, Gunther is slated to defend his Intercontinental title against Bronson Reed. Reed will have the long-awaited chance to challenge the IC champ after defeating Chad Gable and Ricochet in a triple-threat match this past week on RAW.

Amid a legendary reign, it is evident that The Ring General does not intend to abandon his title anytime soon. Last Monday, he successfully defended his championship against Tomosso Ciampa.

After Gunther retained his title, Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser from Imperium entered the ring and proceeded to assault Ciampa. However, Johnny Gargano made a comeback and effectively neutralized the two antagonistic characters, thereby concluding the event.

Gargano has a bone to pick with the Imperium, and he could stand up to fight Gunther if he successfully defends his championship against Reed this week.

The Ring General defeated Gargano back in May in a live event. The match ended up garnering positive reactions, resulting in fans expressing anticipation for it to happen on TV. Their wish could come to fruition soon on Monday Night RAW.

Gunther surpassed the 35-year-old record held by The Honky Tonk Man

As of today, Gunther has held the WWE Intercontinental Championship for 493 days. This achievement surpasses WWE Hall of Famer Honky Tonk Man's 454-day reign, making the Imperium leader the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in WWE history.

Looking over the history books, Gunther's reign appears to be pretty unique. Ever since Honky Tonk Man set the record in 1988, no WWE star has even come close to it.

During a virtual signing event hosted by Highspots, The Honky Tonk Man was asked about his sentiments over the possibility of The Ring General topping his record. In response, the Hall of Famer said

"It's been interesting. I haven't really kept up with it, I didn't know a lot about it. [Fans] ask me about it all the time. I don't know where someone is posting this 453 days. They're shorting me one day and that's not fair. I got the 454 days from Howard Finkel, he was the one who told me."

However, there were many difficulties along the way to achieving this significant accomplishment. Gunther engaged in intense rivalries with notable opponents such as Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Chad Gable, and various others, ultimately culminating in the remarkable achievement of maintaining a championship reign for 493 days.