5-time champion to cost John Cena at WWE Crown Jewel? Analyzing their history and more

John Cena will face his “biggest challenge” at WWE Crown Jewel. The GOAT will take on Solo Sikoa of The Bloodline at the upcoming premium live event in Saudi Arabia. Cena’s past exchanges with Sikoa have rarely ended well for the 16-time World Champion, and the outcome of their match next Saturday could favor The Enforcer – courtesy of a five-time champion.

The star in question is none other than Rhea Ripley. It is possible that Mami could cost Cena his match against Sikoa at WWE Crown Jewel because of The Judgment Day’s purported alliance with The Bloodline. The RAw faction could return the favor after an alliance was presumably teased following Jimmy Uso costing Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes their tag team title match against Damian Priest and Finn Balor two weeks ago on RAW.

Though John Cena hasn’t got in the ring with The Judgment Day during his current run, he did have a backstage segment with Balor and Priest at Payback 2023. The 46-year-old star was captured interviewing the pair following their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship win over Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

Cena had previously uploaded a video on his TikTok wherein he was seen talking to Rhea Ripley. If WWE were to book a storyline between Cena and Ripley, they could use tie the verbal exchange on TikTok into a potential program between the two superstars. It remains to be seen if Cena will get through his Crown Jewel match without any distraction.

Will John Cena appear on the final SmackDown before WWE Crown Jewel?

WWE taped the go-home edition of SmackDown for Crown Jewel following the October 27th edition of the blue brand. John Cena appeared during the show to continue his storyline build with his opponent Solo Sikoa.

Cena was also seen talking in a hoarse voice to sell the effects of the Samoan Spike he got hit with last night on SmackDown. It is possible that SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis could book a stipulation for Cena versus Sikoa next Friday.

