5-time champion to help Cody Rhodes and feud with Drew McIntyre? Potential twist explored

Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre seems to be the direction for the foreseeable future. Both men brawled during the opening segment of the latest episode of RAW. McIntyre would get the upper hand after he put away Rhodes with a Claymore Kick following the main event of the night.

The American Nightmare was joined by Sami Zayn after the show went off the air. The five-time champion brought up the #WeWantCody movement that led to “Rocky su**s” chants from the crowd. It is possible that Zayn could help Rhodes counter McIntyre next week on the red brand.

Both men seem to face a common enemy in McIntyre. Zayn was attacked by the former WWE Champion in the lead-up to the 2024 Royal Rumble. They collided in singles matches on several RAW events where The Scottish Warrior always got the upper hand.

WWE may announce Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre for RAW next week in the lead-up to the show. Here’s the line-up announced so far:

Liv Morgan vs. Zoey Stark – Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match

The New Day & Jey Uso vs. Imperium – Six-man tag team match

R-Truth vs. JD McDonagh – Singles match

What the future has in store for Sami Zayn and Cody Rhodes remains to be seen.

Is Drew McIntyre going to brawl with Cody Rhodes at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff show? Looking at the possibility

Cody Rhodes is set to be a part of the WrestleMania XL Kickoff event this Thursday. The American Nightmare will be joined by a majority of fellow WWE Superstars, such as Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, and The Rock.

The two main event matches for The Show of Shows this year will be revealed at the event. It is possible that the Press Conference could see a physical confrontation between Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre, leading to a multi-man match for the world title this April.

At the time of the writing, the Stamford-based promotion has only confirmed Bayley vs. IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship for The Grandest Stage of Them All.

