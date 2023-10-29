5-time champion to return and turn heel after 5 years to cost Seth Rollins his title at WWE Crown Jewel 2023? Exploring the possibility 

Seth Rollins is scheduled to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre at WWE Crown Jewel 2023. However, The Visionary could drop his title at the Saudi Premium Live Event due to a 5-time champion's interference.

The superstar in question is none other than Heath Slater. The 40-year-old star's contract with IMPACT reportedly expired a few days ago. Given that, the Stamford-based promotion could re-sign him, leading to a potential return at WWE Crown Jewel 2023.

If so, the 5-time champion could make a comeback to help his former 3MB partner, Drew McIntyre, defeat Seth Rollins at the event. While Heath has been a babyface since December 2018, he could embrace the dark side after nearly five years following his potential comeback to cost The Architect his World Heavyweight Title.

For those unaware, Heath Slater was released from WWE in 2020 due to budget cuts resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. However, given he is currently a free agent, WWE could have Slater on board for a second stint.

Drew McIntyre is looking forward to his match against Seth Rollins at WWE Crown Jewel 2023

As mentioned earlier, Drew McIntyre will lock horns with Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Title at WWE Crown Jewel 2023.

Fans are eagerly waiting for November 4 to witness the high-profile clash. The Scottish Warrior will have a chance to create history and win the World Heavyweight Title for the first time in his WWE career.

Meanwhile, Drew recently appeared on the Mike Jones Show and spoke at length about his Crown Jewel opponent, Seth Rollins. The former Royal Rumble winner heaped high praise on The Architect, hailing him as one of his best opponents.

"I’m looking forward to getting that world title match, the first one since Roman Reigns and Bloodline screwed me out of it. Seth is one of my best opponents. We have great chemistry and we haven’t had a big match, or any match, for a very long time. It’s cool that it’s going to be on such a big show."

