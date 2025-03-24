5-time champion to return on WWE RAW as Jey Uso’s mystery partner? Chances explored

WWE Superstar Jey Uso will face Austin Theory and Grayson Waller on this week's episode of RAW. The Yeet Master will be teaming up with a mystery tag partner to battle A-Town Down Under. Interestingly, there is a chance that this undisclosed ally could be Sami Zayn.

Zayn is a former four-time WWE Intercontinental Champion and a one-time Undisputed Tag Team Champion alongside Kevin Owens. The OG Bloodline member and Jey have been close friends for several years. The Canadian was last seen in a losing effort against KO in an unsanctioned match at Elimination Chamber.

The Honorary Uce could return to WWE and aid Jey Uso against A-Town Down Under tonight. So far, Mr. Yeet has already defeated both Austin Theory and Grayson Waller in separate singles matches over the last two weeks.

Since Sami Zayn readily clashed against Drew McIntyre after the Scotsman ambushed Main Event Jey, he could now show up to help his OG Bloodline teammate once again. While this is a big possibility, all of this is speculation so far.

Jey Uso could also receive help from Jimmy Uso

While Sami Zayn would be a good fit for Jey, the latter has the best in-ring chemistry with his twin brother, Jimmy Uso. After all, The Usos are eight-time WWE Tag Team Champions who also hold the record for the longest tag team championship run at 622 days.

Big Jim is currently gunning for LA Knight’s United States Championship. However, the OG Bloodline member is still often involved in tag team action and teamed up with Damian Priest on last week’s episode of SmackDown against Drew McIntyre and Shinsuke Nakamura.

Thus, the twins could team up once more to face A-Town Down Under. It would be interesting to see who emerges as Jey Uso’s mystery tag team partner.

