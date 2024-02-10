5-time tag team champion to replace Cody Rhodes and face Roman Reigns due to backstage politics? Potential explored 

Cody Rhodes is scheduled to collide with Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40. However, The American Nightmare could lose his spot to a five-time Tag Team Champion in the coming days.

The superstar in question is The Rock. As fans saw, Cody Rhodes made an appearance at the recently concluded WrestleMania Kickoff media event to declare that he will be challenging Roman Reigns for his title at The Showcase of Immortals. Following that, The American Nightmare got involved in a war of words with The Tribal Chief and The Rock, which ended in The Great One slapping Rhodes.

One should not forget that The Rock was recently appointed to the board of directors of the TKO group. Hence, the recent animosity between The Great One and Cody Rhodes could lead to the latter getting replaced in his WrestleMania match against The Tribal Chief.

The Rock could pull some strings backstage and replace Rhodes against Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 40. Given the five-time Tag Team Champion is a heel now, this potential move would result in Rock generating massive heat, which may prove beneficiary from a commercial point of view. But the likelihood of this happening is very slim. Because, by the looks of things, The People's Champion and The Tribal Chief have joined forces to take down Cody in the ring.

Cody Rhodes reflects on his loss against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39

Cody Rhodes failed to usurp Roman Reigns last year in the main event of WrestleMania 39 due to an interference from Solo Sikoa.

In an interview with My Mom’s Basement, Rhodes reflected on his loss at the hands of The Tribal Chief. The American Nightmare revealed that despite the heartbreak, he learned a lot from that loss:

"I was just sitting there [in the ring] with my hands draped across my knees and you can see me telling myself, I verbally told myself to get up. And the only thing I learned from being in a WrestleMania main event, I know everybody was like, 'Oh my gosh, WrestleMania main event,' 'hardest match to get into,' 'Oh, your dad never did that,' all that stuff. The only thing I learned was well, I gotta get back. I gotta get back and I gotta win," he said.

With Rhodes getting another shot at Reigns at WrestleMania 40, it will be interesting to see if The American Nightmare is able to turn things around this time.

