5-time WWE champion to cost the LWO their match at Fastlane? Exploring potential swerve

A big-time bout is set to take place at WWE Fastlane 2023. The Latino World Order will clash with Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits. Unfortunately, it isn't clear who will represent the LWO at the big show.

Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde were taken out of action on SmackDown, leaving Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar alone. The Hall of Famer said he'd make a call to try to find somebody. That specific somebody is rumored to be the returning Carlito.

While many fans are hyped to see the potential return of Carlito, things may still not go in the LWO's favor. Instead, another reunion of sorts can take place, and a fourth man could help Bobby Lashley, Montez Ford, and Angelo Dawkins. That man is Cedric Alexander.

Expand Tweet

Cedric has been mostly absent from television lately, but he has achieved some success in WWE. He's a former Cruiserweight Champion, 24/7 Champion, and RAW Tag Team Champion.

Alexander's greatest success came as a member of The Hurt Business. Given his past ties to Lashley, he could be the ace up the trio's sleeve. He could sneak into the match and hit somebody with a brutal Lumbar Check, helping Bobby's team win and joining the group.

Cedric Alexander recently returned to television on WWE RAW

While it remains to be seen whether Cedric Alexander will align himself with Bobby Lashley, Montez Ford, and Angelo Dawkins, the former Cruiserweight Champion recently returned to television after being absent for quite some time.

Cedric not only appeared on the latest episode of WWE Monday Night RAW, but he even had a match. Unfortunately for the former champion, his bout was against The Colossal Bronson Reed.

The former North American Champion has been on a roll as of late. The powerful Australian has picked up big wins and continues steamrolling through his opposition.

Expand Tweet

Despite Cedric being incredibly talented in his own right, the former RAW Tag Team Champion couldn't stop Reed's path of carnage and ultimately suffered through a massive Tsunami off of the top rope.

WWE having him in a relatively competitive match on television is hopefully a sign that he'll soon be doing something interesting, compelling, and, above all else, consistent. His lack of television time has been disappointing to many.

Whether Cedric will reunite with Lashley, chase after Gunther's Intercontinental Championship, or even appear on NXT remains to be seen. Whatever he does, all the talented star needs is opportunity, and he'll shine.

AEW spy in WWE? Check out this crazy idea right here.