Five-time WWE champion to enter the 2024 Royal Rumble for his first match in 8 years? Exploring the possibility

The 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event is just ten days away, and it is time for speculating massive entrants and picks for the match. The Royal Rumble is most loved for its uncertainty when it comes to wrestlers making their returns and debuts. There is a high probability that a five-time WWE champion could be seen returning at this year's Men's Royal Rumble Match. That would be Wade Barrett.

During the start of the 2010s, an up-and-coming group called the Nexus was the biggest faction in the Stamford-based company. Out of all those members, the rising WWE Superstar at that time was the leader of the group, Wade Barrett himself.

The British superstar then went on to star in major feuds and even found mid-card title success. However, in 2016, Wade Barrett left the Stamford-based company to pursue his acting career. He eventually made his WWE return in 2020, but only as a commentator.

While Barrett has retired from wrestling, and he most probably would never compete in the ring again, the possibility is very high that fans could witness one small appearance from him at the 2024 Royal Rumble. If that happens, it could be 'bad news' for other WWE Superstars in the ring.

A former WWE champion has her eyes set on winning the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match

The Royal Rumble match is one of the most important matches for any WWE Superstar, not only because it is one of the big premium live events or you get to headline WrestleMania. Along with headling WrestleMania, it helps a superstar to take their career to the next level or bring it back on track.

One such former WWE champion who has fallen aback is Bayley. The Role Model was the protagonist of the Thunderdome era and was brilliant with creating and running Damage CTRL. However, in the last few years, she seems to have lost her way as a singles competitor.

While speaking in an interview with the New York Post, Bayley addressed her intentions to win the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match. She also stated that having a singles match for a championship at WrestleMania was every wrestler's dream, and she would have to win the Rumble match to make that dream come true.

“Winning the Rumble, especially with the short lineage that it has right now, so to be one of the first 10 [people] in history [to win] because it’s gonna go on forever would be very, very, very cool and I would get my first singles WrestleMania match ever. I’ve had so many different WrestleMania matches and last year was a dream come true, obviously. But getting a singles match for a championship is every wrestler’s dream at WrestleMania, so I’ve gotta do it. This is my year," Bayley said.

Unfortunately, a superstar of Bayley's level has never had a singles championship match at WrestleMania. The Role Model has had two championship matches at The Show of Shows but in a Fatal Four-Way and a Five-Way Elimination Match. This year's Women's Royal Rumble Match is a must-win for her to achieve her dream.

Do you think Bayley will win the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match? Sound off in the comments section below!

