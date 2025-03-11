5-time WWE Champion to turn heel at WrestleMania 41? Chances explored

A five-time WWE Champion suffered a vicious attack on this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW. The 46-year-old superstar had notably just suffered a big loss at Madison Square Garden. Because of this, there is a big chance that CM Punk may turn heel at the upcoming WrestleMania 41.

Ad

CM Punk is a two-time WWE Champion and a three-time World Heavyweight Champion. He and Seth Rollins butted heads in their third singles confrontation this week in a Steel Cage match at MSG. Both superstars refused to be pinned despite taking heavy damage and exhausting their movesets on each other.

While Punk could have won the match, he lost without getting pinned when Roman Reigns pulled Seth Rollins out of the steel cage. While The OTC was just interested in paying The Visionary back for attacking him at the 2025 Royal Rumble, this resulted in CM Punk’s first loss to his sworn enemy. Moreover, the Tribal Chief also attacked a match-weakened Second City Saint when Paul Heyman tried to check up on him.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cody has no chance against John Cena? Details HERE

Notably, The Straight Edge Superstar was the only one who was willing to be the fifth man on Roman Reigns’ team for the WarGames match at Survivor Series 2024. Moreover, he had only joined hands with The OTC because of his relationship with Paul Heyman.

In return, the Head of the Table attacked him and also robbed him of a chance to win an important match. This could lead The Voice of The Voiceless to turn heel at WrestleMania 41 for the first time since his comeback at the 2023 Survivor Series. While this is a big possibility, all of this is only speculation so far.

Ad

The WWE Universe could witness a major Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 41

CM Punk and Seth Rollins instantly got into a feud the moment the former made his WWE comeback after nine long years. Exactly a year later, Roman Reigns was also added to this equation, and tensions were seen between Punk and The OTC at the 2024 Survivor Series.

Ad

Lastly, the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble saw The Second City Saint eliminate both Reigns and Rollins at the same time. However, The Straight Edge Superstar was tossed over the top rope shortly after by Logan Paul. Thus, three of the biggest Royal Rumble favorites got eliminated from the contest within seconds.

Ad

This was followed by The Visionary snapping and attacking Roman Reigns and CM Punk. While he managed to destroy The Head of the Table, he couldn’t overpower The Second City Saint. Now, the OG Bloodline leader has returned and launched an offensive against both of his rivals.

While these three men have a fiery dynamic, none of them has a WrestleMania 41 spot right now. However, WWE could use this setup to put all three of them in a Triple Threat match at the Show of Shows. It will be interesting to see which of them emerges victorious if the trio does get a match in Las Vegas.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback