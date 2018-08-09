Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 Times Brock Lesnar proved why he is 'Mr. SummerSlam'

Danny Hart
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
09 Aug 2018

Brock Lesna
Brock Lesnar has made plenty of history at SummerSlam

WWE Universal champion Brock Lesnar has become synonymous with SummerSlam ever since his first appearance at the event in 2002.

In his rookie year as a WWE Superstar, “The Beast” faced The Rock for the Undisputed Championship at the main event of the August PPV, while he was involved in another marquee title match at the show against Kurt Angle in 2003.

Since returning to WWE in 2012, Lesnar has appeared in six more matches at “The Biggest Party of the Summer”, facing Triple H, CM Punk, John Cena, The Undertaker and Randy Orton in singles matches, as well as competing in a Fatal 4-Way match in 2017 against Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and Samoa Joe.

With another huge match-up on the way at the 2018 event against Reigns, let’s take a look at five moments that proved why Lesnar has earned the title of ‘Mr. SummerSlam’.

#5 The Next Big Thing arrives (2002)

Brock Les
Brock Lesnar defeated The Rock at SummerSlam 2002

In March 2002, Brock Lesnar burst onto the WWE scene by jumping over the barricade on an episode of Monday Night Raw before viciously attacking Al Snow, Maven and Spike Dudley during a Hardcore Championship match.

Within four months, “The Next Big Thing” had dismantled The Hardy Boyz, beaten four men to win King of the Ring, swapped brands from Raw to SmackDown, and defeated the iconic Hulk Hogan.

Lesnar’s incredible start to life on the main roster led to him challenging The Rock for the Undisputed Championship in the main event of SummerSlam 2002.

Aged just 25, Paul Heyman’s client defeated “The Great One” to become the youngest world champion in WWE history – a record that he held for two years before Randy Orton won the World Heavyweight Championship in 2004.

The statement victory was a passing of the torch between Rock and Brock, and it was clear from that moment on that WWE had created the next huge Superstar of his generation.

