5 Times The Rock surpassed all levels of being a WWE heel following 2024 comeback

The Rock made an impressive return to WWE and was one of the main figures on the Road to WrestleMania 40. Still, this time, he no longer was the babyface, but instead emerged as a top heel.

Over the weeks leading to 'Mania, there were several occassions where he surpassed all levels of being a heel, mainly focusing on his feud with Cody Rhodes.

The People's Champion eventually failed to prevent The American Nightmare from becoming the new WWE Champion, but he made it clear on RAW after 'Mania that he would be back soon to continue his feud with Cody.

With that in mind, let's take a look at five times The Rock surpassed all levels of being a heel in his comeback to WWE.

#5. The Rock concert on SmackDown

In mid-March, The Rock's feud with Cody Rhodes was in full force. The Final Boss then appeared on SmackDown and had a music segment, bringing back The Rock Concert.

The Great One buried both Rhodes and former World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins during his concert. He also went after Rhodes' mother, saying that the only belt she would be getting during WrestleMania Night Two would be his. This statement made things quite personal heading into WrestleMania 40.

#4. Going after Mama Rhodes

As mentioned in the previous entry, The Great One targeted Cody Rhodes' mother, Michelle, several times during the build-up of 'Mania's main event, making it personal with The American Nightmare.

He even wore a weight belt with 'Mama Rhodes' written on it. He used this against Rhodes on several occasions on RAW and Night One of WrestleMania 40.

#3. WrestleMania 40 Kick-off Press Conference

During the WrestleMania 40 Kick-off Press Conference, The Rock sided with Roman Reigns and started the feud with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

As part of the segment, The People's Champion confronted The American Nightmare and went as far as to slap him in the face. Rhodes responded a few weeks later when he slapped the former in the face.

#2. Cody Rhodes' beatdown in straight RAW episodes

In the last two Monday Night RAW episodes before WrestleMania 40, Rock brutally attacked Cody Rhodes.

First, he assaulted the new champion backstage and delivered a beatdown to him while Rhodes was bleeding after the assault. A week later, The People's Champ and Roman Reigns delivered a beatdown to Rhodes and Rollins, where they even viciously hit their 'Mania opponents with the "Mama Rhodes" belt.

#1. The Night One main event at WrestleMania 40

The Great One and Roman Reigns defeated Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on Night One of WrestleMania 40, setting a Bloodline Rules match between Roman Reigns and Rhodes on Night One.

Still, the Final Boss used his authoritative role (Board Member of TKO) and threatened to fire the referee if he counted out Reigns and him. Thus, the match became a no disqualification one, which enabled The Tribal Chief and The Rock to stand tall and emerge victorious.

