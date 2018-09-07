5 Titles that have recently become relevant again

World Heavyweight Championship, AKA the Big Gold, is one of the oldest belts in existence.

Wrestling, like any other fighting competition, features title belts of various nature that wrestlers of the promotions will aim for. While some promotions will only have one or two belts, bigger promotions often have larger amounts of belts covering a variety of different stipulations. Due to the scripted nature of wrestling, champions are decided by the promoter or booker of the show, and these don't always go down well with the audience and fans.

Countless wrestling promotions have devalued their titles by placing it in the hands of the wrong person. Unfortunately for some promotions, these titles don't always recover and sometimes the promotion will scrap the title and start again, others will try and make up for their mistake by trying to put the title around a more worthy holder.

Honorable Mention - WWE Cruiserweight Title

WWE Cruiserweight belts, both old and new designs

When the WWE purchased WCW one of the things that it got was WCW's Cruiserweight belt, with a legacy of holders such as Rey Mysterio, Dean Malenko, and Eddie Guerrero. When it was bought over to the WWE product, it was held by Shane Helms. After the title was bounced around some technically gifted wrestlers, the title landed on Hornswoggle and was subsequently discontinued.

The Cruiserweight Championship was resurrected via the WWE Cruiserweight Classic 8 years after the original title was shelved. With participants such as Indie darlings like Zack Sabre Jr, Kota Ibushi, Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano, the Cruiserweight Classic went over extremely well with many wrestling fans, and as a result, several of the participants signed with the WWE.

However, the Cruiserweight Championship was soon back relegated to pre-show and 5-minute matches once it was brought to the main show. The belt is also responsible for the walkouts of Austin Aries and Neville from the WWE. There seemed to be a glimmer of hope when Cedric Alexander and Mustafa Ali competed for the belt at Wrestlemania, but in the months following the show 205 live has returned to it's falling popularity, the Cruiserweight title may once again find itself shelved.

