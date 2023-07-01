5 unbelievable things we learnt from the WWE Money in the Bank 2023 press conference

We are just a day away from Money in the Bank 2023, the highly anticipated live event in London, UK. Recently, a press conference was held where Sportskeeda Wrestling's own Phillipa Hopwood and Thomas Crack conducted interviews with the WWE Superstars.

These interviews unveiled some incredible revelations that fans need to know. It includes Money in the Bank cash plans to the potential involvement of Bad Bunny in LWO. So, let's delve into the five most noteworthy highlights from the Money in the Bank 2023 press conference.

#5. Bayley wants to face Lita in a dream match

Recently, Bayley appeared at the MITB press conference and expressed her desire for a dream match against WWE Hall of Famer Lita. This revelation surprised many, as The Role Model and The Extreme Diva have never had a singles match in the Stamford-based promotion.

They had encountered each other on multiple occasions, especially during the feud involving Damage CTRL, Lita, Trish Stratus, and Becky Lynch. Bayley has been open about her admiration for Lita since her childhood, making this dream match a significant goal for her.

The potential clash between Bayley and Lita is undoubtedly a dream match that the WWE Universe would eagerly anticipate.

#4. Santos Escobar will challenge Carmelo Hayes if he wins MITB

The traditional MITB ladder match is again set to take place this Saturday, July 1, 2023, at The O2 Arena in London, England. This year's ladder match participants include LA Knight, Santos Escobar, Logan Paul, Damian Priest, Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Butch.

During his press conference appearance, Escobar made it clear who he would cash-in on if he won the MITB contract. He revealed that he has his sights set on cashing in on the NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes after winning the ladder match.

WWE has indeed clarified that the Money in the Bank contract winner can cash in on any champion of their choice. This means that if Santos Escobar wins the contract, he has the option to target the NXT Champion. Escobar and Melo have previously competed against each other in NXT.

#3. Zelina Vega wants to manage Randy Orton

Zelina Vega is also scheduled to be part of the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match. During her appearance at the press conference, Vega revealed her desire to become the manager of none other than Randy Orton. For those who may not know, Vega has previously showcased her talents as a manager in WWE.

She had been the manager of former WWE Superstar and current AEW star Andrade El Idolo. With the WWE Universe eagerly anticipating Randy Orton's return, it will be interesting to see if Vega's aspirations of managing The Viper come to fruition.

#2. Santos Escobar wants Bad Bunny in LWO

As mentioned above, Santos Escobar was part of the Money in the Bank press conference, where he discussed his plans for cashing in on the contract. In addition, he expressed his desire to have Bad Bunny join Latin World Order.

Bad Bunny had a quick stint with the LWO during his previous run in WWE. The faction supported Bunny in his feud against The Judgment Day. Bunny's last match in the company was against Damian Priest at Backlash 2023.

It will indeed be interesting to see when Bad Bunny returns to the company and whether he aligns himself with the LWO once again.

#1. Pretty Deadly wants Edge and Christian to join them

Pretty Deadly is set for action against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn on tonight's SmackDown edition. They both expressed their desire to see Edge and Christian reunite in the company during the MITB press conference.

They revealed that they want Edge and Christian to join them again in the company.

These are the five exclusive things that we learned from the Money in the Bank 2023 press conference.

