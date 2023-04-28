5 unexpected names in the official list for WWE Draft 2023

With the WWE Draft 2023 just around the corner, the company has released the full list of eligible superstars for the two-night event. There are quite a few names for both days, with the obvious inclusions of stars such as Roman Reigns, The Usos, Bianca Belair, Edge, Rhea Ripley, to name a few.

However, Triple H announced that everyone on the roster would be eligible for the WWE Draft 2023, making it one of the biggest. Fans were expecting most names to be on the list, but certain names have been somewhat unexpected.

Here is a list of five Superstars whose names were unexpected for the WWE Draft 2023

#5. AJ Styles

The Phenomenal One has been missing from WWE Programming ever since he went out with an ankle injury in December 2022. It was unknown when he would return to the squared circle, and there weren’t many updates on his recovery period either.

His name on the draft list hints that he might be ready to return to the ring, and could also be a potential contender to pursue the new World Heavyweight Championship.

#4. Xia Li

She hasn’t been around WWE programming as much since her match alongside Lacey Evans against Natalya and Shotzi. It was to determine who would qualify for the fatal 4-way showcase tag team match at WrestleMania 39.

Since then, she has been missing from WWE TV, and it doesn’t seem like WWE has any engaging storylines for her currently. Hence, listing her in the 2023 draft, even though there is no storyline for her, is why her name wasn’t expected.

#3. Dolph Ziggler

Anyone following WWE programming knows that Ziggler has the potential to become a world champion. However, he has been on TV in storylines that usually get mid-card picks for events.

It’s possible WWE wants to ensure that fans know that the WWE Draft 2023 isn’t just about superstars who are in storylines with main-eventers, but it includes everyone with championship potential.

#2. Angel Garza and #1. Humberto

Even though the entire roster is eligible for the WWE Draft 2023, Angel and Humberto have not been present on WWE TV in a while.

Since then, there’s not been much progress with them as talent, and it’s unknown how WWE wants to move forward with a creative direction for them. Moreover, WWE usually announces superstars who haven’t been on TV for a while during after-shows. Therefore, it’s quite a surprise they included Angel and Carillo on the 2023 draft list.

However, it is yet to be seen if they will be drafted on either SmackDown or RAW, or if they will end up going undrafted through both shows.

