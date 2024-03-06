5 ways John Cena can be involved with WWE WrestleMania 40

At WrestleMania 40, WWE has booked some epic matches till now. In the main event of Night Two, Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes. Similarly, Seth Rollins will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre.

The women's division won't be short of action as well, as Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY will defend their titles against Becky Lynch and Bayley respectively. Hence, as it can be seen, the card is clearly stacked. However, the promotion will make more additions to WrestleMania 40, and there is one man who can enhance this card with his presence.

The man in question is John Cena. In this article, we will look at five ways John Cena can be involved with WrestleMania 40:

#5. John Cena can help push a young superstar at WrestleMania 40

When John Cena entered the ring at WrestleMania 39, he faced Austin Theory in a match for the United States Championship. While Cena did put up a decent show, he helped give Theory a push by losing the match. At WrestleMania 40, The Cenation Leader could do something similar.

He could wrestle a young superstar from either RAW or SmackDown to help give him a push on the main roster. While many deserving superstars can wrestle Cena, someone like Bron Breakker would perfectly fill the requirement.

#4. Teams up with LA Knight against The O.C./Tama Tonga

When John Cena was alone and being beaten down by The Bloodline last year, the one man who helped him was LA Knight. Since then, Cena hasn't been able to return his favor. However, given Knight is now involved in a fierce rivalry with AJ Styles, Cena could return to help him out.

At WrestleMania 40, the Hollywood star could team up with Knight to take on AJ Styles and The O.C. or Tama Tonga, depending on whom Styles chooses to align with. While Tonga is yet to sign with WWE, reports suggest he is on his way to the Stamford-based promotion.

#3. Returns for a rematch against Solo Sikoa

When John Cena returned for a brief run in 2023, one of the highlights of his time with WWE was his rivalry against The Bloodline. This rivalry saw Cena face Solo Sikoa in a singles match at Crown Jewel 2023. To the surprise of many, Cena lost this match cleanly as Sikoa put up a very convincing performance.

At WrestleMania 40, John Cena could make his return and look to avenge his loss to Solo Sikoa. While beating The Bloodline member won't be easy, Cena will look to use his experience as a veteran of the industry and win the potential rematch.

#2. Help Cody Rhodes if Seth Rollins betrays him

Leading up to WrestleMania 40, Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins have seemingly formed an unexpected friendship. However, as per speculations, this friendship between Rhodes and Rollins wouldn't last long as many expect the World Heavyweight Champion to betray The American Nightmare at some point down the line.

If this happens, John Cena could return to help Cody Rhodes against The Bloodline. Given Cena and Rhodes are two of the biggest faces of their respective times, a partnership between them would be great to watch for the fans.

#1. Team up with Randy Orton against Grayson Waller and Austin Theory

Logan Paul's United States Championship is currently being eyed by Kevin Owens and Randy Orton. Assuming Owens is the one who ends up challenging for it at WrestleMania 40, Orton could go after Grayson Waller and Austin Theory. However, he would need a partner to face the duo.

In such a scenario, there would be no one more perfect than John Cena. The latter's history with Theory and Waller would make him the perfect candidate to face them. Also, a match between a young team and a team of veterans would be pleasing to watch at WrestleMania.

