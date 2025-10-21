5 Ways The Vision can ruin WWE RAW after being kicked out this week

The Vision suffered a major setback this week on Monday Night RAW. After attacking Seth Rollins and seizing the World Heavyweight Championship last week, Bron Breakker was forced to hand the title over to Adam Pearce. However, the 27-year-old made sure to disrespect the General Manager before doing that, but that eventually backfired.Pearce kicked The Vision members out of the Battle Royal that took place last night, whose winner was set to face CM Punk for the vacated title. This decision has infuriated Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker, and the duo might take matters into their own hands next week. They could set out on a rampage on Monday Night RAW following the recent events.Here are five ways The Vision can ruin WWE RAW after being kicked out of the Battle Royal this week:#5. The Vision could hijack RAW at the startThe Vision has made it clear that it wants total control over Monday Night RAW. However, Adam Pearce has apparently become a roadblock in their path. Therefore, to show their dominance, Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker might hijack the show next week. The two stars might step into the ring and invade the show, demanding a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship.Pearce could send a horde of security to take out the formidable duo. However, The Vision members could destroy the forces to wreak havoc on the show. Such an angle might compel the RAW GM to give Breakker a World Title opportunity down the line. Besides, it could portray Bron and Bronson as total rebels who will do anything to get what they want.#4. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed could attack Adam PearceAdam Pearce has straight out challenged Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed by kicking them out of the Battle Royal last night. It may have dealt a huge blow to their pride and the two stars might take out the RAW GM next week. The Vision members might storm into Pearce's office to unleash a merciless attack, leaving him to be stretchered out of the building.With no one to control the chaos on the show, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman might declare themselves as the apex predators of the red brand. With Adam Pearce out of the equation, WWE has the potential to create a unique authority storyline centered around The Vision ruling Monday Night RAW with no one in control to manage the chaos.#3. Paul Heyman's boys could injure CM Punk or Jey UsoThe Vision's removal from the world title picture helped Jey Uso win the Battle Royal this week on RAW. The YEET Master will now face CM Punk for the vacated World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event. However, Paul Heyman's boys might execute their revenge by taking down any competitor in this match next week with a serious assault on RAW.They could injure either Punk or Uso (in storyline) to jeopardize the World Heavyweight Title match at SNME. It could create a chaotic situation for Adam Pearce, who would have to rethink the state of the World Title for the red brand. Meanwhile, this could help The Vision to break into the title picture as a potential replacement for the injured star.#2. Brock Lesnar could join The Vision as a new memberBrock Lesnar has been away from WWE since taking down John Cena at Wrestlepalooza. Fans have apparently been irked with The Beast Incarnate ever since he destroyed Cena. Many do not even want to see him on the shows. However, because Paul Heyman has good ties with the former UFC Champion, he might recruit him as the new member of The Vision.Such an angle could spark a lot of controversy among fans about Monday Night RAW. Besides, a force like Brock Lesnar joining Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed could single-handedly cause chaos on the red brand. It could become a nightmare for the fans and the entire roster while helping WWE use Lesnar in the ongoing storyline on RAW.#1. The Vision could destroy the entire roster and wreak havocThe Vision might set out on a rampage next week and destroy the entire Monday Night RAW roster. Consumed in rage, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed could storm backstage and attack every superstar on the show. They could leave trails of destruction in their path everywhere. It could create a chaotic situation for Adam Pearce and Monday Night RAW.This prospect could present Reed and Breakker as a force to be reckoned with. It might lead to an interesting storyline where Pearce could reunite a team from the roster to deal with The Vision. Fans have been anticipating an all-out locker room brawl for a long time. Therefore, an angle like this could help WWE garner a lot of attention and buzz.