5 Ways to Book Dean Ambrose Following His Return 

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Top 5 / Top 10
9.79K   //    14 Aug 2018, 10:46 IST

Seth Rollins did not show up on RAW until three whole hours were up. But he showed up just in the nick of time to sign his contract and make his match official. Rollins will have Ambrose in his corner at SummerSlam. But how does one book the Lunatic, going forward?

I have 5 suggestions in mind, as of right now. I shall share all of them with you here. Please leave a comment and let me know which one of these you deem the most likely.

How would you like to see The Lunatic booked on RAW, folks? Do you think he would have been better off on SmackDown Live, considering just how booked RAW currently is?

It's time to settle the score, once and for all!

#5 Shield reunites to face Owens, Ziggler and McIntyre

The Shield had briefly reunited last year, but it was a rather ill-fated comeback story. Roman Reigns was diagnosed with an illness that stopped him from competing in the reunion match, where he had to be replaced by Kurt Angle. And shortly thereafter, Dean Ambrose suffered a legitimate injury that kept him out of action.

Let's assume that Kevin Owens cashes in the Money in the Bank contract and goes on to become the next Universal Champion at SummerSlam. I can totally imagine The Shield reuniting to take on the devious trio of McIntyre, Ziggler and Owens. This would give the WWE Universe something to root for, as The Hounds of Justice are sorely missed!

It would also keep fans invested at a time when Brock Lesnar's absence could possibly impair ratings significantly. The Shield is always a big money act, and I doubt fans will be opposed to this reunion.

