5 ways Triple H can start the build to Royal Rumble 2024 on WWE RAW

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H is most definitely happy after Survivor Series: WarGames. The Premium Live Event held in Chicago was one of the best PLEs this year that marked the returns of R-Truth, Randy Orton, and CM Punk. The event also featured some great matches.

Overall, the WWE Universe was highly entertained with how Survivor Series: WarGames played out. While this result is certainly great for Triple H and the company, it also adds pressure for them to deliver at the upcoming Royal Rumble in January 2024.

We will now look at five things The Game can do at RAW to start building for Royal Rumble.

#5. Triple H can book Jade Cargill to appear on RAW and declare her for Royal Rumble

Towards the end of September, WWE made headlines when they signed Jade Cargill. When the news of Cargill's signing came to light, several fans in the WWE Universe were excited to see how the former AEW star would do. While Cargill made appearances across various brands since then, she is yet to make her in-ring debut.

Hence, on the upcoming RAW, Triple H can officially introduce Cargill on the red brand. Once the introduction is done, the former TBS Champion can declare herself as an official entrant at next year's Royal Rumble. It will be interesting to see if the promotion pursues this angle.

#4. Rhea Ripley meets potential challenger

Since becoming the champion at WrestleMania 39, Rhea Ripley has proven to be one of the most dominant wrestlers in WWE. While many have tried to dethrone The Eradicator, none of them have been successful. At Survivor Series: WarGames, Zoey Stark became the latest victim of the Women's World Champion.

However, on this week's RAW, Triple H can book a new feud for Ripley. While she has defeated most of her counterparts, the Aussie is yet to face Becky Lynch. Given that Mami and Lynch are extremely popular, a feud between the two will be highly entertaining to watch.

#3. Adam Pearce teases a surprise entrant for Royal Rumble 2024

Over the years, WWE has witnessed some fabulous returns. While CM Punk and Randy Orton are the most latest superstars to make their returns, the promotion has facilitated various returns over the years and has always given fans a surprise.

Similarly, on this week's RAW, Adam Pearce can come out and tease a surprise entrant for Royal Rumble. This surprise entrant can be Brock Lesnar. Once Pearce is done teasing this return, The Beast Incarnate can return a few weeks before the Rumble or at the PLE itself.

#2. Cody Rhodes declares himself for the Royal Rumble

At Survivor Series: WarGames, Cody Rhodes led his team to a brilliant victory against Drew McIntyre and The Judgment Day. While this victory is great for Rhodes, his rivalry against the heel faction is getting a bit repetitive, according to many.

Therefore, Triple H could book The American Nightmare to declare himself for the Royal Rumble on RAW. Rhodes could also pursue a rivalry until the Premium Live Event in January. It will be interesting to see how Rhodes is booked in the coming weeks.

#1. No. 1 contender match between CM Punk and Randy Orton

Since winning the World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions earlier this year, no one has been able to dethrone Seth Rollins. On RAW, The Visionary has beaten several big names. From Shinsuke Nakamura to Drew McIntyre, none have been successful against the champion.

Hence, on Monday Night RAW, Triple H could announce a match between CM Punk and Randy Orton in the coming weeks. This match between the two could determine who challenges Rollins for the title next. While the mentioned angle will lead to a new rivalry for Rollins, it would also be great to see a rivalry between Orton and Punk.

