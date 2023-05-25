5 wild predictions for WWE Night of Champions 2023

Night of Champions is scheduled for May 27, 2023, at Jeddah Super Dome in Saudi Arabia. This will be the ninth WWE event to be held in Saudi Arabia and the fourth in Jeddah.

Almost every championship is put on the line against worthy challengers. As of now, the company has already announced that the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles, WWE SmackDown, and RAW Women’s titles, and the Intercontinental Title will be put on the line. Apart from that, a new World Heavyweight Champion will be crowned.

Given that it’s a WWE Premium Live Event, fans are expecting twists and turns during the course of the night. It’s truly not a WWE event without surprises and shocks that leave the fans with an exhilarating experience.

Below are five predictions for WWE Night of Champions 2023:

#5. Trish Stratus tries to cost Seth Rollins a victory

Seth Rollins will battle AJ Styles for the new World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions. On the other hand, Becky Lynch is scheduled to take on Trish Stratus in a singles match.

Stratus and Lynch’s rivalry has mostly been edgy promos where both claim to be the best in the history of the women’s division. It crossed a line on the recent episode of RAW when Becky Lynch referred to Stratus' embarrassing moment where Vince McMahon forced her to bark like a dog to keep her job.

Since the WWE Hall of Famer has been in the industry longer, she knows how to get under the skin of her opponents and isn’t beyond using sly approaches.

To get under The Man’s skin, Stratus can attempt to distract Seth Rollins during his match against AJ Styles for the new World Heavyweight Championship. Even if she doesn’t cost The Visionary the title, a distraction is an excellent window for The Phenomenal One to brutally attack his opponent.

#4. Drew McIntyre returns to confront Gunther

Drew McIntyre was last seen on WWE TV when he went up against Gunther and Sheamus at WrestleMania 39 with the Intercontinental Championship on the line. Even though The Ring General retained, the triple threat match was a thriller to witness. Ever since then, The Scottish Psychopath has been out of action due to an injury, which he battled through during WrestleMania.

Furthermore, McIntyre isn’t pleased with his position in the company and the creative direction of his character. Even though he has not expressed a desire to leave the company, WWE has not agreed to newer terms for an upgraded contract.

WWE Night of Champions seems like an excellent event for him to return and pick up where he left off, i.e., a feud with Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. He can either interfere during Gunther’s match against Mustafa Ali or ambush The Ring General after he retains. This can be used as an opportunity for Drew McIntyre’s heel turn as well.

#3. The Bloodline secures major titles in the men’s division

Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa will battle the current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, for the tag team titles at Night of Champions. Even though most predictions believe the current champions will retain, a twist of fate can massively change the championship situation in the men’s division.

The Tribal Chief and The Enforcer can win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team titles, and The Bloodline becomes the faction with most of the men’s division gold. WWE can use this as the final stepping stone before The Bloodline potentially collapses, and Roman Reigns is stripped of all the gold.

It must also be noted that if Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa win the Tag Team Titles, it will open up avenues for a rivalry between them and The Usos, marking a major betrayal in the faction.

#2. Roman Reigns faces a returning veteran

The rule is that all the championships will be on the line at Night of Champions. However, no match has been booked for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

In a surprising turn of events, the promotion can announce a match between the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and returning veteran Randy Orton. The Viper has been out of action due to a back injury, and fans have been looking forward to his return to the squared circle.

Randy Orton’s return to demolish The Tribal Chief, if not dethrone, will receive one of the largest pops ever recorded from the WWE Universe.

#1. Rhea Ripley sends a message at Night of Champions

Natalya came to Dana Brooke’s aid on WWE RAW on May 8, 2023, when Rhea Ripley was brutally destroying her. Since then, a feud ensued between the two superstars, and now Natalya will battle The Nightmare at Night of Champions for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship.

Rhea Ripley’s signature move is the Prism Trap which is quite similar to Natalya’s signature move, the Sharpshooter. Since Ripley has claimed she will end Natalya’s career if the latter stands in her way again, The Nightmare can send a message to the women’s division about her level of brutality by overpowering the veteran with the sharpshooter.

Not only will this mark a major victory for Ripley, but will also play into the backstage promo where Natalya claimed Ripley does not allow respect for her peers in the women’s division. It will be rather humiliating to lose to Rhea Ripley with one’s own signature move at Night of Champions.

