5 wilds things that can happen at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2023

The upcoming premium live event for the company is Survivor Series: WarGames, scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 25, 2023, at the Allstate Arena in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont, Illinois.

The company has already announced several significant matches and a card for this show, including the highly anticipated WarGames matches.

As we are just a few days away from the premium live event, let's discuss five wild things that might take place on the show.

#5. Randy Orton might RKO Rhea Ripley at Survivor Series

Expand Tweet

One potential wild moment that could unfold during this year's Survivor Series: WarGames is the sight of Randy Orton delivering an RKO to Rhea Ripley.

Since the announcement of Randy Orton's return to the company, the anticipation of a confrontation between Ripley and The Viper has stirred considerable excitement due to Orton's history of engaging with female wrestlers.

Also, not only Orton, Rhea Ripley herself also attacked a few male wrestlers since joining the villainous faction.

The potential scenario that might play out could involve The Eradicator finding her way into the ring during the Men's WarGames match, setting the stage for a dramatic confrontation between the two. It will eventually culminate in Orton executing his signature RKO on the Women's World Champion.

#4. The Miz might dethrone Gunther as IC Champion at Survivor Series

Expand Tweet

Another unexpected turn of events at Survivor Series could see Gunther losing his Intercontinental Championship in his scheduled match against The Miz. The Ring General has already enjoyed a record-breaking reign, defeating formidable opponents like Drew McIntyre and Sheamus. However, the recent face turn of The A-Lister injects an intriguing twist into the storyline.

Looking ahead to next year's Royal Rumble, this title loss might be part of a larger plan by the company. There's a possibility that WWE intends for Gunther to win the Men's Royal Rumble match in 2024, propelling him into the World Title picture.

Also, if The Miz wins the title at Survivor Series, he will claim his ninth Intercontinental Championship, tying his reigns with Chris Jericho.

#3. Santos Escobar might injure Carlito after their match

Expand Tweet

Another unexpected turn of events at Survivor Series could involve Santos Escobar launching a post-match assault on Carlito following their scheduled clash on the show. In this potential scenario, despite winning the match, Escobar continues his assault on the veteran, inflicting further damage.

The motive behind Santos' actions could be to send a message to Rey Mysterio, whom he has already targeted and injured, according to the ongoing storyline on SmackDown.

This post-match assault adds a layer of personal vendetta and animosity to the existing story between Escobar and Mysterio.

#2. The Damage CTRL might turn on Bayley on the show

The escalating tension on Bayley's face within Damage CTRL, especially since Kairi Sane assisted IYO SKY in retaining her WWE Women's Championship at Crown Jewel, adds an intriguing element to the upcoming Survivor Series.

The recent addition of Asuka to the faction has only heightened Bayley's prognostications.

In a potentially unexpected turn, fans might witness Damage CTRL turning against The Role Model after losing the Women's WarGames match. The faction could blame the former Women's Champion for their defeat, prompting a surprising shift where Bayley turns babyface once again in the company.

#1. Jey Uso might join The Judgment Day

Expand Tweet

Another potential wild development that could unfold at Survivor Series involves Jey Uso turning on Randy Orton during the Men's WarGames match, aligning himself with The Judgment Day.

The possibility of this turn arises from the recent announcement of Orton as the fifth member of Team Rhodes, creating visible tension for Jey Uso.

Given the history of animosity between Jey Uso and The Viper during Orton's last appearance in May 2022, it sets the stage for a dramatic scenario where Jey Uso attacks Orton and joins the villainous faction.

Jey might justify his actions by claiming that if he didn't strike first, Orton would eventually target him.