5 Wrestlers Brock Lesnar allegedly dislikes

Brock Lesnar may be one of WWE’s most recognized faces, but The Beast isn’t much of a people person behind the scenes. The former multi-time champion has gone on record over his social anxiety and reluctance to mingle with people.

He also doesn’t care about what others think about him and has allegedly gone as far as disrespecting his fellow co-workers, be it out of disdain or just plain refusing to do business with them.

Here are five wrestlers Brock Lesnar allegedly dislikes:

#5. Hardcore Holly got his neck broken by Brock Lesnar

Hardcore Holly had a reputation for being a stiff worker during his time in WWE. During a drill, the former WWE Superstar roughed up Tough Enough contestant Matt Capotelli. He also allegedly beat up Rene Dupree at a house show in 2005.

Lesnar allegedly refused to put up with Holly’s tough act during their mini-feud in 2004. The Beast also buried the former multi-time Hardcore Champion in his autobiography, Death Clutch.

"Now I have to travel all the way to South Africa to work with Bob Holly? Could anyone please tell me why? I knew no one would pay to see that match. Since I'm not really needed, give me some time off. I really needed the break by this time, but John Laurinaitis told me how much I'm needed on the card. AGAINST BOB HOLLY? Are you sh***ing me?" Lesnar wrote. [H/T WhatCulture]

Holly even got his neck broken by Lesnar, though it was an accident, during one of their matches.

#4. Chris Jericho once stood up to the Beast

Chris Jericho is considered one of the greatest of all time. Y2J has been a champion in almost every promotion he’s worked on. He’s also garnered a reputation as a locker-room leader in WWE and AEW.

In 2016, Lesnar and Jericho got into a heated standoff after the Beast legit busted up Randy Orton during their SummerSlam match. The Le Champion didn’t know the spot was scripted and got in Lesnar’s face before Vince McMahon intervened.

#3. Matt Riddle was told he would never work with Lesnar

Matt Riddle was one of the most promising superstars when he signed with WWE during Triple H’s era of NXT. The Original Bro, however, rubbed many superstars the wrong way, including Brock Lesnar and Bill Goldberg.

Riddle repeatedly vouched for a match against Lesnar but was denied the opportunity by the former WWE Champion. The former WWE star told ESPN MMA the Beast came up to him with Paul Heyman (whom Riddle jokingly called a security guard) and told him not to call him out.

"Let's just say he came up to me with a security guard, not that he needed the security guard. He came up to me, put his arm around me and told me we were never going to work. So, I shouldn't mention his name or talk about him or anything like that. And I should not call him out on social media. And I said, 'Whatever you want, Bro,'" Riddle recalled.

#2. Brock Lesnar refused to work with Jinder Mahal

Jinder Mahal shocked the world by winning the WWE Championship in 2017. The Modern Day Maharaja pinned Randy Orton for the title at the Backlash Premium Live Event. He even challenged Brock Lesnar for a Champion versus Champion match at Survivor Series 2017.

Dave Meltzer reported at the time that Lesnar didn’t want to work with Jinder. WWE came up with a new opponent for The Beast by putting the title on AJ Styles. The Phenomenal One would give Lesnar one of the best matches of his career.

#1. Dean Ambrose called Brock Lesnar a lazy worker

Dean Ambrose (aka Jon Moxley) had a No Holds Barred match against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 32. The buildup and the match failed to generate buzz because of the latter’s alleged unwillingness to work with Ambrose.

Moxley would later tell Wade Keller nobody cared about the match. He said he was met with laziness from Lesnar, prompting a rebuttal from Paul Heyman. The Wise Man said his client was anything but lazy, and he (Moxley) wasn’t looking at the right circumstances.

