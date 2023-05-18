5 wrestlers who may eventually join The Bloodline

The Bloodline currently consists of Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and The Usos, members of the iconic Anoa'i wrestling dynasty. The family has produced top stars throughout the years, including The Rock, Rikishi, Yokozuna, and more.

As years pass by, it's evident that more members from the iconic wrestling family will continue entering the sport and, maybe, even in WWE. From the looks of it, some of them could even be welcomed into The Bloodline later on.

On this list, we are going to explore five wrestlers that fans could eventually see in The Bloodline. Interestingly, fans might be familiar with some of the names below.

#5. Nia Jax could broaden the areas The Bloodline could dominate

It is hard to deny that The Bloodline is one of the most dominant factions in pro wrestling today. However, their dominance is only limited to the men's division. This is why it would definitely be interesting to see what would happen if a woman is finally added to the heel faction, especially one much like Nia Jax.

She is a former title holder and has showcased her dominance during her time with the company. She would definitely be a great addition to the stable and broaden the target of The Bloodline. However, it looks like this is something she is not interested in.

In a previous interview, she noted that she is unaware of when she will return to the company. Her relationship with The Tribal Chief is also not looking the best.

#4. Another former superstar, Manu could join The Bloodline

Manu (aka Afa Anoa'i Jr.) is another name many WWE fans are familiar with. He worked with the Stamford-based promotion from 2006 up until 2009. He was best known for his time with The Legacy, a faction that was led by Randy Orton. He was released on February 2009 but has since explored the indie scene.

Although the 38-year-old has been away from WWE for a while, he is still open for an eventual return. In the past, he even teased a possible inclusion to The Bloodline in the future.

#3. Jacob Fatu is a well-known name outside WWE

The Anoa'i family is not just limited to the Stamford-based promotion. As proof is MLW star and current title holder Jacob Fatu.

The 31-year-old began training in 2012 and spent years competing for indie promotions. In 2019, he was signed with Major League Wrestling, where he still performs today. While at the promotion, he captured the company's World Heavyweight and National Openweight Championship.

Since The Bloodline is fond of having gold in their stable, Jacob Fatu's ability to win one will definitely be used in the group.

#2. Rikishi's son, Jeremiah Fatu, already began his journey in the sport

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi currently has three out of four of his sons in WWE, Jimmy and Jey Usos and Solo Sikoa. From the looks of it, the youngest is also looking to follow in the footsteps of his family.

As shared by Rikishi in April this year, Jeremiah Fatu is now going as Thamiko T. Fatu in his wrestling journey. Since the wrestler is still new to the scene, little is still known about him. However, he is already accepting bookings.

#1. Umaga's son, Zilla Fatu, has also begun training

Reality of Wrestling @TheOfficialROW Welcome the newest member of Reality Of Wrestling training school Zilla Fatu.



His father Umaga was a part of Reality Of Wrestling and now he begins his own journey. Welcome the newest member of Reality Of Wrestling training school Zilla Fatu. His father Umaga was a part of Reality Of Wrestling and now he begins his own journey. https://t.co/uBmPqpznqF

Another member of the Anoa'i family who just began training for wrestling is Umaga's youngest son Zilla Fatu. Fans were only made aware of his presence in the latter parts of last year after Reality of Wrestling announced his participation.

He is only 22 years old and certainly has a lot to prove. Nonetheless, he has already acknowledged a possible meeting with The Bloodline in the future. In a past interview, he even shared the idea of entering the group as it was his "birthright."

