5 wrestlers who could retire Randy Orton if he ever returns to WWE

It was recently shared by Cowboy Bob Orton that Randy Orton's doctors advised him from ever returning to the ring, which brought many fans wondering if his in-ring career is indeed coming to a halt. The Viper has created a memorable legacy, but it's one so big that a proper send-off is just as important.

On this list, we are going to explore five WWE Superstars Randy Orton could face for his one last match if he ever returns to the ring.

#5. Roman Reigns vs. Randy Orton for another chance at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Fans last saw The Apex Predator against The Usos for the RAW Tag Team Championship in a May 2022 episode of SmackDown. Not only did the duo of Orton and Riddle lose the match and title, but they were also attacked by The Bloodline. This created an angle that Roman Reigns could have possibly played a part in Orton's back injury, even if it is something that has been bothering the veteran for a while.

With this in mind, it's possible that Randy Orton could return to WWE to challenge The Tribal Chief for the title, possibly even in a Career vs. Championship stipulation. Not only will it create some hope for fans and give Randy a tough send-off, but could also resume the reported plans of the company to have both stars face each other.

#4. John Cena could have a personal send-off for Randy Orton in WWE

Randy Orton is one of the superstars who has been present in the business for more than two decades now. It's no wonder that he made a number of friends, but one he is possibly the closest to is John Cena. Both stars began their careers in 2000 and have shared the ring as both foes and friends, and the same could be said behind closed doors.

Since both are considered legends in the sport and the Hollywood actor has also acknowledged his future retirement, one of his last matches could be with The Viper. They definitely have enough chemistry and history for a future storyline and an eventual bout.

#3. Edge and Randy Orton could have a Career vs. Career

match

Another superstar who has been friends with The Viper for a long time is Edge. In the past, they even joined forces known as The Rated RKO. Orton was also one of the first feuds Edge had in his return to the sport after being nine years away.

It's safe to say that the two also have enough history, and it's no secret that The Rated R Superstar has also stated that his career is coming to a close soon. With this in mind, a career vs. career match could take place. In fans' eyes, either star could win or lose and still have a satisfying end to their impressive careers.

#2. Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton could revisit their history

Cody Rhodes has been very open about his father and wrestling legend Dusty Rhodes aiding him in his wrestling career. However, another legend who helped The American Nightmare in his early years was Orton. Both men were part of The Legacy stable and also feuded after its breakup.

After Cody's return to the Stamford-based promotion, both superstars shared a personal moment during Randy Orton's anniversary celebration and acknowledged their past. In a way, Cody beating Randy could be a case of the student finally beating their mentor. Due to Rhodes' being marketed as one of the top faces of the company, it wouldn't certainly hurt his cafe.

#1. Randy Orton could retire as the bad guy against Matt Riddle

One of the things fans wanted to see upon Orton's return to WWE is his heel character, specifically the one he had in 2009. This angle could be a possibility, and no better person to do it than his former tag team partner Matt Riddle.

Randy could return and turn on his former partner for "failing" during his absence. Riddle wasn't able to capture their tag team titles back, wasn't able to defeat Roman for the title, failed numerous feuds like the one with Seth Rollins, and could even use his personal issues as a reason.

A current star says he almost got the rights to use Hulk Hogan's entrance theme. More details here

Poll : 0 votes