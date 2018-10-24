5 wrestlers who deserve to be WWE Universal Champion

#ThankYouRoman

Roman Reigns opened Raw this week and left the WWE Universe in shock after he revealed that he is battling Leukemia, and would require some time off to heal and be back better than ever.

This left the fans hoping that this was just a storyline or something else, but the way WWE Superstars started pouring their support using #ThankYouRoman and The Shield members Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose came to the ramp to hug 'The Big Dog' it was confirmed that this is real and not a storyline.

The fans weren't expecting this, and that is why they booed him when he walked down that ramp, but when he went up to it, there were 'Thank You Roman' chants in the arena. This clearly confirmed the statement that whether fans love or hate him, they just can't ignore the most dedicated workhorse in the WWE.

Roman Reigns is loved for his work ethic, and now with him out of the competition due to a battle with Leukemia there are many people ready to take his spot as the next Universal Champion.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the 5 WWE superstars who should be the next Universal Champion:

#5 Dolph Ziggler

Show-Off's Show On!

Dolph Ziggler is a talented wrestler and if you wish to see his skills watch his performance as a member of Team Cena versus The Authority. His work made him a fan favorite, and it looked like he would be given the relevant push, but instead, he became obscure again and was given some of the weirdest storylines.

When he relinquished the U.S. Title on Smackdown, it felt like he has left WWE or would return for a better title, he instead returned at the Royal Rumble and has been involved in some simple storyline.

The 'Dogs of War' storyline did no good to him, but now with 'The Big Dog' out of action, he would be a worthy contender for the Universal Championship and a great champion.

