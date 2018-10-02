5 Wrestlers who were kicked out of the locker room

Today's WWE locker room is a relatively quiet and safe place. The WWE has cleaned up its image in recent years and this has also spread to the talent in the locker room. Wrestlers nowadays are more likely to be seen playing video games and sipping protein drinks than tormenting the new talent and chugging beers.

The WWE locker room was not always this way. During the 90's and early 2000's the locker room was called a "shark tank". Wrestlers were competing directly with each other for the biggest spots on the card. This led to backstabbing, politicking and underhanded tactics.

The wrestlers had their own "wrestlers court", a faux court where those who had broken locker room protocol were taken to be punished. Although it is a demeaning process where the defendant never wins, it is better to be charged in wrestlers court and have to buy a veteran wrestler a beer than to be thrown out of the locker room and forced to change in a closet.

Over the years several WWE wrestlers have been banished from the locker room for various reasons, from sitting in the wrong seat to making disrespectful remarks about a senior member of the roster. Here are five wrestlers who were kicked out of the locker room.

#5 The Hardy Boyz

Matt and Jeff

Matt and Jeff's 2002 joint autobiography gave a surprising look into the backstage happens within the WWE. The book described various acts of anger and bullying among the talent. The two admitted that they had never drank before joining the roster but that quickly changed due to intense peer pressure.

JBL kicked them out of the locker room for inadvertently disrespecting Kane. Matt and Jeff had unknowingly sat in Kane's upgraded plane seats on a long haul flight between shows. JBL put on his locker room sheriffs hat and took the pair to wrestlers court. They were found guilty and forced to do a number of chores for the "Big Red Machine" and also purchase him a large amount of alcohol.

