5 Wrestlers who will never join WWE

WWE is arguably one of the biggest wrestling promotions in the world. Under the creative leadership of Triple H, the Stamford-based promotion is currently producing some of its best work. Another major reason why the company is doing so well is because of its talented roster.

Most young and famous wrestlers around the world want to be a part of this talented roster. While it's only obvious why, there are also superstars who will probably never join the global juggernaut. In this article, we will look at five such superstars who will never join WWE.

#5 "Hangman" Adam Page might never join WWE

Adam Page is arguably one of the best talents in AEW. Since joining the Tony Khan-owned promotion, Adam has come into his element and impressed fans with his in-ring performances. He also tasted World Championship success and proved he could hang with big names.

It seems like the success Adam Page has achieved in AEW won't translate to WWE. Until now, the promotion hasn't shown any interest in Page, and the wrestler too hasn't been vocal about his desire to join the company. Hence, it doesn't seem like fans will see him work alongside Triple H.

#4 Hiroshi Tanahashi

Not many wrestlers have been able to leave the mark Hiroshi Tanahashi has on professional wrestling. Tanahashi has been wrestling in NJPW for years and is famously known as The Ace of NJPW. In his career till now, the Japanese superstar has also won almost every title NJPW has to offer.

While it would have been great to see such an amazing wrestler compete in WWE, it does not seem like that's possible. Late last year, it was announced that Tanahashi would be retiring from professional wrestling, and his last match in the company would take place on January 4, 2026, at Wrestle Kingdom.

#3 Jay Lethal

Jay Lethal is another veteran on the professional wrestling circuit. While Lethal has wrestled for top promotions like TNA and Ring of Honor, it seems he has no interest in making a move to WWE. At least that's what Lethal said in an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2019.

Lethal at the time hoped his future would always be with Ring of Honor. He expressed immense gratitude towards the opportunity ROH provided him and mentioned no promotion ever did that. Seeing his loyalty, it's hard to imagine he would jump ship and join the Triple H-led company.

#2 Kazuchika Okada

Kazuchika Okada is another name that will probably never join WWE. While Okada is considered to be one of the best Japanese professional wrestlers right now, the reason he won't join the Stamford-based promotion is that he had the chance to do the same last year but didn't do it.

In 2024, several reports suggested that Triple H and his team were highly interested in securing Okada's services. However, the wrestler instead decided to take his talents to AEW which is a strong indication he might never join the Triple H-led promotion.

#1 Kenny Omega

Kenny Omega will most likely go down as one of the biggest names to have never set foot inside a WWE ring. There are two reasons why Omega's move to the Stamford-based promotion seems unlikely. One reason is that he is 41 years old, and his current contract runs out in 2027.

However, the bigger reason why he might not move is because he genuinely seems happy in AEW. It's worth noting that Omega is also very well respected in the promotion and is the executive vice president. Hence, it's hard to see him leave the Jacksonville-based promotion.

