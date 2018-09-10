5 Wrestlers WWE got right this year

Shikhar Goyal FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 4.63K // 10 Sep 2018, 17:25 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Becky Lynch recently turned heel

For years now, we've watched the WWE waste certain members of their roster just about every time they show up on TV. Whether it comes down to WWE not knowing what they've got on their hands or just being stubborn and doing what they want to do regardless of fan input, they've become infamous for not taking advantage of massive opportunities just sitting in front of them.

Sportskeeda gives you the latest Wrestling News, rumors and updates.

For some reason, WWE has struggled with it for an incredibly long time. As of late, however, the company has finally seemed to recognize just what their talent is capable of. Between alignment turns and character tweaks, we're finally starting to get the wrestlers we should've had from the start. Let us talk about wrestlers WWE has got right this year:

#5. Dolph Ziggler

Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre after their title

We all know Dolph is far better than what he is currently, but let's be honest here. WWE does not want to do anything with Dolph Ziggler. On SmackDown Live last year, he was nothing more than an enhancement talent. Fortunately, Dolph has been utilized with Drew McIntyre on Raw.

Dolph Ziggler has thrived on Raw after pairing with Drew McIntyre. He has been utilized as an upper-mid card and has been successful since. Drew McIntyre returning to the main roster at Dolph's side was exactly what both men needed. Vince wants to push only Drew, but pairing him with Dolph was what Dolph needed. After a solid feud with Seth Rollins over the once-again prestigious Intercontinental Championship, Dolph and Drew are now Raw Tag Team Champions and look live Shawn and Diesel tag team.

We all know Dolph is a main-event caliber performer, but WWE won't push him in the World Title picture again. So it is good to see Dolph become an IC Champion and Raw Tag Team Champion.

1 / 5 NEXT