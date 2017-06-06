5 WWE opponents for Cristiano Ronaldo

Step into our world, CR7.

@HJKettle by Harry Kettle Top 5 / Top 10 06 Jun 2017, 04:30 IST

What a face – it’d be a shame if someone smashed it up

Just in case you’ve been living under a rock, Real Madrid defeated Juventus 4-1 to win their third UEFA Champions League title in four years. It was one hell of an achievement for a team who, as we all know, have been able to consistently perform at the highest level for quite a few decades now.

One of the main reasons for their continued success as of late has been Cristiano Ronaldo, with the Portuguese sensation taking the helm from David Beckham as being the most recognisable footballer on the face of the planet. Because of that, we think it’d be a pretty good idea to stick CR7 inside of the squared circle for a big time match or two.

Now yes, a lot of people hate celebrity interference inside of the wrestling world, but there have been a few success stories here and there, and Cristiano has the star power to make it work. Plus it’s not like he has to have a match at WrestleMania – because it could just as easily happen on any given episode of Monday Night Raw. Let’s make this happen, WWE.

So with that being said, here are five WWE opponents for Cristiano Ronaldo.

#1 Braun Strowman

Braun smash

Come on, this would just be so much fun. Ronaldo could come into the ring and ask for a match with anyone, being a tad cocky in the process. Then, probably at the request of Stephanie McMahon, Braun Strowman’s music hits and Cristiano immediately realises that his world is about to come crashing down around him.

You could have multiple interferences to make this one a tad less ridiculous because let’s face it, the idea of these two having an actual match would fill a lot of people with dread. Hell, you could even use social media to build this if you really wanted to and have Braun call out Ronnie both on Twitter and then in person.

Also read: 10 former partners of WWE Superstars that you’ve completely forgotten about

You can’t see him...