5 WWE stars who can replace Rhea Ripley in The Judgment Day 

Rhea Ripley, unfortunately, is no longer the WWE Women’s Champion. The Eradicator joined the unfortunate list of reigning champions, who were forced to relinquish their titles due to injury-related issues.

Mami recently celebrated her one-year milestone as a champion and was riding high after successfully defending her title at WrestleMania XL against Becky Lynch. However, a vicious attack from her partner-turned-foe, Liv Morgan on RAW last week has consigned The Judgment Day member to the bench for the next few months.

While her successor will be crowned on the next edition of Monday Night RAW, who will replace Rhea Ripley in The Judgment Day? Here are the five most probable names who can take Mami's position in the heel faction:

#5. Raking in the treasure she unearthed, Liv Morgan!

Expand Tweet

Rhea Ripley announced on the April 15, 2024, episode of Monday Night RAW that she got injured because of Liv Morgan. Mami noted that Morgan’s “stupid revenge tour” cut short her dominant reign as Women's World Champion.

Morgan had promised Ripley a few weeks ago that she would take every beloved thing away from The Eradicator. After stripping the Aussie superstar of her beloved Women's World Title, Liv could now target Mami's position in The Judgment Day. The former champion could manipulate Damien Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and Finn Balor by projecting that Ripley tried to sabotage their spotlight.

On the other hand, the heel faction would also like to include her in the group to keep a closer watch on her till Mami returns.

#4. Raquel Rodriguez to contest for Rhea Ripley's title

Expand Tweet

Raquel Rodriguez has gained traction and a fan following in recent months following her recovery from an autoimmune disease. Several fans cheered for her at the Elimination Chamber match in Perth, where she fought despite her disease flaring up. The 33-year-old is a former NXT and a two-time Tag Team Champion alongside Liv Morgan.

Raquel Rodriguez had almost defeated Rhea Ripley in September 2023 at WWE Payback. However, Dirty Dom interfered just in time to save Mami.

Rodriguez had mentioned that she would get back to Ripley and Dom. This showcases that she carries the same ferocity as The Eradicator, and will also harbor an initial grudge towards Dominik Mysterio. If she adopts the black and purple persona, she will be right up the alley of The Judgment Day.

#3. Lyra Valkyria to ascend to the top as the next gothic powerhouse!

Rhea Ripley has brought a unique flavor to the WWE Women’s Championship with how she carried herself and wrestled in her matches. While her gothic wardrobe and makeup were hard to miss, her strength and versatility made the Aussie sensation irresistible. Right now, the only superstar to embody that power and that aesthetic is Lyra Valkyria.

Valkyria has been phenomenal on the NXT brand and has dazzled and fought her way into the hearts of fans. She can naturally fill the shoes of The Nightmare in the latter's absence. Moreover, the talented star has already secured her attention and has traded blows with her in July 2023.

#2. Becky Lynch to mix her steampunk vibe with The Judgment Day?

Expand Tweet

Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley had a very close and heated fight at WrestleMania XL for the WWE Women’s Championship. Fans saw the intense pre-match interaction between Lynch and Ripley, which generated a lot of hype for their match.

Interestingly, during their match, fans noticed the similarity between Mami and The Man. Rhea Ripley doesn’t shy away from bulldozing through any opponent that comes her way. This also includes pro wrestlers from the men’s locker room.

The same can be said for Lynch, who is referred to as The Man for her unrelenting fighting style. Lynch already carries a semi-gothic and Irish steampunk aesthetic. The former champion has already had an incredible run as a heel in the past, and she could easily replicate the same with The Judgment Day.

#1. Jade Cargill to pick Mami’s legacy of power!

Expand Tweet

WWE Superstar Jade Cargill is one of the most popular women pro wrestlers currently. Cargill has demonstrated her incredible strength to fans by rag-rolling her opponents in her limited appearances thus far. While Lyra Valkyra matches 100 percent of Mami’s aesthetic and 50 percent of her power, Cargill has those numbers reversed.

Cargill carries herself confidently and gains massive pops whenever she strikes her opponents down, just like Rhea Ripley. Moreover, her personality also oozes the same energy as Mami, where she moves through her opponents on the mic and in the ring. Cargill already uses body paint, so adopting the purple color would not be a hassle for her.

Poll : Would you like to see Becky Lynch as one of the members for The Judgment Day? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback